Can you spot your child at the Chantry Library Cinderella disco?

Nevaeh and Nelayni all set for the cinderella ball Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Last night children descended on Chantry Library in Ipswich to meet their idol Cinderella.

Children enjoying the Cinderella ball at Chantry Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children enjoying the Cinderella ball at Chantry Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dressed as beautiful princesses they got to bop along to their favourite songs and have their picture taken with their Disney heroine.

Chantry Library manager Vicki Mann said: " It was just so magical, at the end of the disco the clock chimed midnight and Cinderella ran off leaving her slipper behind.

Chantry Library held a Cinderella ball to celebrate Suffolk Library Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Chantry Library held a Cinderella ball to celebrate Suffolk Library Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"The children were in complete and utter awe, it was every little girls dream come true."

Angela Touman, who was working at the library today said: " Parents have given us lots of positive feedback saying their children think they have met the real Cinderella.

Children enjoying the Cinderella ball at Chantry Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children enjoying the Cinderella ball at Chantry Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"One little girl even asked me if Cinderella came back to collect her slipper."

The Disney disco at Chantry Library was just one of many events organised around the county to mark Suffolk Libraries Day.

The library has also hosted a Womble inspired litter pick and a craft fair.

Ruby got dressed up like Princess Jasmine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ruby got dressed up like Princess Jasmine Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ms Mann, who wanted to thank Cinderella and the disco for volunteering their services for free, said the library get a lot of event ideas from people that regularly use their services.

She said: "If children come into the library now at a young age they will want to come back as they get older.

Children enjoying the Cinderella ball at Chantry Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children enjoying the Cinderella ball at Chantry Library Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"Chantry Library is very community based, it is a community hub with books."

Grace in her best princess outfit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Grace in her best princess outfit Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Read more: Suffolk Libraries day: Karate, cakes and unicorns




















































































































































































































