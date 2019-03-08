Can you spot your child at the Chantry Library Cinderella disco?
PUBLISHED: 17:23 12 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 12 October 2019
Last night children descended on Chantry Library in Ipswich to meet their idol Cinderella.
Dressed as beautiful princesses they got to bop along to their favourite songs and have their picture taken with their Disney heroine.
Chantry Library manager Vicki Mann said: " It was just so magical, at the end of the disco the clock chimed midnight and Cinderella ran off leaving her slipper behind.
"The children were in complete and utter awe, it was every little girls dream come true."
Angela Touman, who was working at the library today said: " Parents have given us lots of positive feedback saying their children think they have met the real Cinderella.
"One little girl even asked me if Cinderella came back to collect her slipper."
The Disney disco at Chantry Library was just one of many events organised around the county to mark Suffolk Libraries Day.
The library has also hosted a Womble inspired litter pick and a craft fair.
Ms Mann, who wanted to thank Cinderella and the disco for volunteering their services for free, said the library get a lot of event ideas from people that regularly use their services.
She said: "If children come into the library now at a young age they will want to come back as they get older.
"Chantry Library is very community based, it is a community hub with books."
