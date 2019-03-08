Sunshine and Showers

'It's magical' - Unicorn delights children on the Cornhill

PUBLISHED: 16:11 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 06 May 2019

The unicorn and its riders with three-year-olds Thea and Erin Picture: ARCHANT

The unicorn and its riders with three-year-olds Thea and Erin Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Children threw magic dust as a unicorn was ridden through Ipswich town centre today.

Did you see the unicorn and its riders in Ipswich town centre today? Picture: ARCHANTDid you see the unicorn and its riders in Ipswich town centre today? Picture: ARCHANT

The mythical creature was brought to the Cornhill thanks to the Grand Theatre of Lemmings which are based in Manningtree. Children meeting the friendly unicorn were encouraged to throw magic dust and make a wish.

Mum, Rebecca Enebe, from Felixstowe said her daughters had been “excited about meeting the unicorn all weekend”.

Stephanie Harding from Ipswich, said her four-year-old daughter Grace thought the event was “magical”.

The unicorn was keen to meet children from Ipswich enjoying their Bank Holiday Picture: ARCHANTThe unicorn was keen to meet children from Ipswich enjoying their Bank Holiday Picture: ARCHANT

The arrival of the unicorn was arranged by Ipswich Central who are keen to arrange more events on the Cornhill.

Stephanie said: “It's absolutely great they are doing more things in the town centre, it definitely stops the kids getting bored.”

