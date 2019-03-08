Ipswich volunteers donate clothes, shoes and school supplies to Filipino children

Volunteers from the Children of Pulilan Foundation made the 6,000 mile trip to the Philippines Picture: REXIE MATON REXIE MATON

Volunteers from a Suffolk charity have thanked the community for their generosity after travelling thousands of miles across the globe to donate supplies to underprivileged children in the Philippines.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Volunteers from the Children of Pulilan Foundation made the 6,000 mile trip to the Philippines Picture: REXIE MATON Volunteers from the Children of Pulilan Foundation made the 6,000 mile trip to the Philippines Picture: REXIE MATON

Rexie Maton, founder of the Children of Pulilan Foundation, said the team were able to distribute clothes, shoes, school supplies and knitted toys to almost 500 children at a school in Pulilian, one of the country’s rural towns.

The charity, which is based in Ipswich, aims to support underprivileged children aged five to 17 throughout Pulilian, and assist them with their education by providing basic supplies.

Ms Maton, who founded the charity in 2004, said she wanted to thank everyone for their support.

“We must emphasis though that we rely heavily on the support of everyone and that we do not have any help from the government,” she said.

Volunteers from the Children of Pulilan Foundation made the 6,000 mile trip to the Philippines Picture: REXIE MATON Volunteers from the Children of Pulilan Foundation made the 6,000 mile trip to the Philippines Picture: REXIE MATON

“All money we raise goes directly to the charity.”