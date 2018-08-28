Sunshine and Showers

A selection of children’s clothes are being recalled - make sure you don’t own these items

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 December 2018

Next stock image Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Unicorn onesies, Christmas Santa hoodies, and a cat hat are among the products currently being recalled.

Trading standards are asking consumers to check their homes for the following products due to them not passing safety regulations.

Home and clothing company, Next, has a range of products on the recalled list.

Customers who bought their ‘Want That Trend Unicorn Onesies’ or ‘Want that Trend Christmas Pudding Onesie’ are being asked to return them immediately.

It has come to light that there’s a potential problem with the length of the horn on the hood of the unicorn onesie and with the length of the pudding leaves on the hood of the pudding onesie. This fault could be an entrapment issue if it is caught.

The product codes of the affected items are Christmas Pudding Onesie (L94506), White Unicorn Star Onesie (L94508), and Unicorn Multi Onesie (L94507).

The retail store is also recalling its ‘Want That Trend Mummy and Me Deluxe Christmas Rudolph Zip Hoody’ for potential entrapment issue. The product code for this is (L94505).

Two fur hot water bottles from Next are being asked to be returned too, due to a risk of injury from hot water. It has been discovered that the inside walls of the bottle are sticking together leading to a risk of injury when filling the bottle. The products being recalled have the stock number GREY 322-083 and CREAM 558-762

If you have any of the above Next products you can return them at your nearest Next store where you will receive a full refund - alternatively you can call 0333 777 8185.

Matalan have also recalled a range of hat and mittens due to them posing a choking hazard for young children.

If you have purchased the ‘Kids Cat Trapper Hat’ or the ‘Kids 3D Mouse Trapper Hat and Mittens Set’ you are asked to return it to your nearest Matalan store as soon as possible for a full refund.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standard Agency website for a full list of recall alerts.

