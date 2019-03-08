One "incredible" month of mammoth Elmer's Big Parade

Dhanya,Lakshya and Kavin next to Stella the Storyteller Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

It is a month since 55 Elmers paraded into Ipswich and ever since families have been stomping around the town looking for the colourful creatures and their smaller Learning Herd friends.

Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Professional storyteller Justine de Mierre with Tallulah Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

During the first month of Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk, children have enjoyed lots of events which have celebrated the trail and raised awareness of St Elizabeth's Hospice.

Here's just a taster of some of the Elmer inspired events that have taken place since the trail started last month - see if you can spot your children in any of the pictures.

Stella's storytelling event

Children and families enjoyed a special storytelling event next to the Stella the Storyteller Elmer at Crown House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children and families enjoyed a special storytelling event next to the Stella the Storyteller Elmer at Crown House Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Last week families headed to Crown House in Ipswich for a special storytelling event with the aptly named Elmer Stella the Storyteller Elmer, who is sponsored by Killik & Co.

Children took it in turns to choose their favourite images from Stella's patchwork and then storyteller, Justine de Mierre, wove a magical tale from each one.

Artist Laura Beardsell-Moore who created Stella said: It was a wonderful experience to see a work of art that I have painted take on a new life and new meanings.

Martlesham Primary Academy learnt the special Big Ballet Bertha Dance to celebrate Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY Martlesham Primary Academy learnt the special Big Ballet Bertha Dance to celebrate Elmer's Big Parade Suffolk Picture: MARTLESHAM PRIMARY ACADEMY

"That's what Stella the Storyteller is all about. Ordinary things can become extraordinary when they are stitched together to make a story."

Following the popularity of the session it is hoped there will be another storytelling event during the school holidays.

Big Ballet Bertha teaches children to dance

Elmer artist David McKee visited Ipswich and signed books Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Elmer artist David McKee visited Ipswich and signed books Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council's Elmer Big Ballet Bertha is so popular she has even got a dance which has been created in her honour and on Friday pupils from a school near Ipswich got to learn it.

The children have taken the trail to their hearts and are incredibly proud of their school elephant Flutter who is part of the Learning Herd. They even have a wall at the school where they share pictures of them visiting their butterfly inspired Elephant.

Headteacher Emma Churchman said: "We were lucky enough for professional dancer Millie Mayhew to come and teach the children the "Big Ballet Bertha dance which the children and staff loved."

George in his Elmer costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN George in his Elmer costume Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Meeting the author

Fans of Elmer got to have their favourite storybook signed by the books author David McKee who made a special trip to Ipswich to take a look at the trail.

Meeting children at Elmer HQ in Ipswich Town Hall, Mr McKee said: "The elephants are incredible. They've been done with so much expertise and care and they look so happy to be where they are.

"It's done for such a good cause - a hospice which absolutely needs all the support it can and which does such amazing work."

