E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Children’s minister says it is ‘vital’ for children to return to school during Ipswich visit

PUBLISHED: 14:49 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 27 August 2020

Children's minister Vicky Ford joined children at Dale Hall Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Children's minister Vicky Ford joined children at Dale Hall Primary School in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Education minister Vicky Ford had a clear message for parents during a visit to Ipswich: make sure your children go back to school next week.

That's the way to throw it! Children's minister Vicky Ford joined children at Dale Hall Primary School in Ipswich and tried her hand at throwing the javelin. Picture: PAUL GEATERThat's the way to throw it! Children's minister Vicky Ford joined children at Dale Hall Primary School in Ipswich and tried her hand at throwing the javelin. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Chelmsford MP Mrs Ford is minister for children at the Department for Education and visited Ipswich to see the government-funded activities taking place at Dale Hall Primary in the town.

After taking part in parachute games and trying to throw the javelin, Mrs Ford said schemes like this which have been running throughout the summer providing activities for children from deprived backgrounds had been vital in encouraging the youngsters to meet new friends and be physically active.

But the most important thing was that they returned to school next week: “Being at school is important, not just for their education but to be with each other, play with each other, play with each other.

“What I’ve heard from the children here is how important it is to make friends and how important it is to cope with what is such a challenging time for many people.”

Mrs Ford’s visit came on the day that it was confirmed that two high schools in Ipswich – Copleston and Chantry Academy – were bringing in rules telling students to wear face coverings in communal areas like school corridors.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Chantry head tells students to wear face masks outside the classroom

She said it was right that the decision on face coverings should be left up to individual head teachers after “The government has said that schools in an area where there is a lot of Covid around, all secondary school pupils should be wearing face masks in communal areas. But in other areas it is up to the head teachers who know the physical setting of their own school.”

It was not right for masks to be worn in classes themselves because students and teachers needed to be able to communicate to each other without and obstacles.

And there was also a need for senior school pupils to wear masks when travelling to school on buses or trains: “When they are in school they are in their own group, with people they know and could be traced if necessary.

“If you are travelling to school on a bus, whether a school bus or a normal service bus you will be coming into contact with a much wider group of people who you may not know and would be difficult to trace so masks should always be worn.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Felixstowe ‘family man’ and father-of-six dies after sudden heart attack

Sean Case and his youngest grandchild Darcie, who is just six months old. Picture: CASE FAMILY

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge: Storm Francis wind speeds to be higher than originally expected

The Orwell Bridge, photographed from Naction Foreshore. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Exhausted’ Ipswich Hospital consultant took throat spray from shop without paying

An Ipswich Hospital doctor has been found guilty of misconduct after shoplifting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Family’s tribute after death of ‘talented’ Tom, 21, in A137 crash

Thomas Pickering, 21, has been provisionally named as the young man who died in a collision on the A137 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Teenage cyclist suffers head injuries in crash with car

A teenager has suffered minor head injuries after being involved in a collision with a car while riding a bike. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire which damaged Ipswich home being treated as arson

The fire took place at a home on Browning Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man taken to hospital with puncture wound following assault in Ipswich

Police remain on the scene at Bilberry Road Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver who died following A14 collision named by police

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND