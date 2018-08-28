Sunny

Authors join the Book Jam

PUBLISHED: 11:30 18 November 2018

Chantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Chantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Children’s authors took centre stage in a question and answer session in Ipswich.

Chantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria PertusaChantry Academy's Book Jam, Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

James Campbell, Jane Elson and Steve Antony were taking part in Walk A Mile In Somone Else’s Shoes at the Chantry Academy, part of a four day Book Jam.

The Book Jam saw children from seven south Ipswich schools take part four days of events involving Suffolk Libraries, Waterstones and Let’s Talk Reading, to enagage children in literature, culminating in the Q&A on Saturday.

Organiser Megan Palmer said: “There is nothing that improves your life chances like building a life-long reading for pleasure habit.

“We know that not all of our children are engaging with books at home because maybe their parents don’t have a habit, so to encourage and promote that we’re bringing the authors and the books right here into the community where they live.”

