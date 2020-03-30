Video

WATCH - Rainbow Trail spreads across Ipswich as more families share messages of love

Houses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN 2019 SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch our heart-warming video of rainbows appearing in windows across Ipswich - spreading a spirit of love and positivity.

Houses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Houses and shops around Ipswich have been putting up rainbows and messages in their windows to cheer everyone up. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Even as families stay at home, they are still reaching out to send inspiring messages of encouragement at this difficult time. Can you spot your family’s artwork in our video and photo gallery?

Phoenix and Neeve Watson have created rainbows for their window to cheer everyone up. Becky and Luke with Phoenix and Neeve outside their house Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown Phoenix and Neeve Watson have created rainbows for their window to cheer everyone up. Becky and Luke with Phoenix and Neeve outside their house Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Signs in windows around the area include comments such as “Stay safe”, “We’re all in this together”, and “Coronavirus will not stop us from smiling!”

A rainbow forms over Ipswich Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown A rainbow forms over Ipswich Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Under a fortnight ago, Ipswich mum Crystal Stanley, 31, set up the ‘Rainbow Trail’ Facebook group which now has an incredible 149,000 members across the world. Miss Stanley said her three-year-old daughter Ariana loved making a rainbow to put up in their window at home and has been very excited about all the attention the rainbow trail group has been getting.

The group encourages families to paint and draw rainbows and put them up in their windows. It is also asking for pictures on related themes, with “rainbow flowers” being the theme from today onwards.

There are also many expressions of support and gratitude to the NHS, with comments such as: “Thank you NHS staff and key workers, for all your hard work, dedication and commitment to looking after us when we need you most. Each and every one of us appreciates you all.”

Meanwhile, most shops might be closed, but they are also spreading the message of positivity, with The White Stuff displaying an inspiring message in its window: “Stay Strong. Take Care. Be Kind.”

