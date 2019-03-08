9 all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet restaurants in Suffolk

There are a number of other Chinese buffets in Ipswich and further afield in Suffolk. PICTURE: Archant Archant

With The Golden Dragon at Cardinal Park now closed those hunting out a good value Chinese meal will have to look further afield - but where should you go for an all-you-can-eat experience in Suffolk?

The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: JAMES CARR The Golden Dragon, in Grafton Way, Ipswich, has closed down. Photo: JAMES CARR

The iconic restaurant had been serving special fried rice, chicken chow mein and crispy chilli beef for more than 20 years before the sudden closure this week, leaving a vacant building at Cardinal Park.

The exact reason behind the closure of the popular restaurant is unknown, however the recent addition of many new restaurants in the town centre is thought to be a contributing factor.

If you are looking for a set-price banquet this weekend, here are nine places you could try.

Spoons World Buffet opened its doors in Ipswich this year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Spoons World Buffet opened its doors in Ipswich this year. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Spoons World Buffet – Ipswich

Thought to be the largest restaurant in the town centre – the new world buffet doesn't just offer a Chinese cuisine, but also serves up Indian, Thai, Brazilian, Japanese and a traditional British roast – all from its home in St Matthew's Street.

For just £15, you can eat as much as you like from the various dishes, and there are even special chefs from China preparing the cuisine.

Our reviewer wasn't overly impressed when she visited last year but things may have improved in recent months

My Chinese – Ipswich

Also found in St Matthews Street in Ipswich, My Chinese proudly offers an 'eat as much as you like' cooked to order menu.

This differs from Spoons as customers can choose whatever they like from the buffet menu, which is offered at both lunch and dinner - and it is then cooked on demand rather than sitting in heated containers.

Wong's Chinese Restaurant – Mildenhall

Every Sunday from 12.30pm until 2.30pm, Wong's opens its doors and offers an all you can eat buffet.

Priced at just £7 for children and £11.95 for adults, guests can choose from 15 hot and freshly prepared dishes in the centre of Mildenhall.

Emperor – Lowestoft

This Chinese restaurant in Lowestoft High Street serves an all you can eat menu from 5.30pm to 10pm Thursdays to Sundays.

For £13.50 adults can enjoy anything off of the menu including desserts, while children pay just £6.90.

Lanterns Chinese restaurant – Ipswich

Along with an A la Carte menu, Lanterns offers freshly cooked to order food in their 'eat as much as you like' buffet special.

With over 80 different dishes to choose from, Chinese lovers are spoilt for choice at this buffet, priced at £20 per adult. The restaurant also aims to be environmentally friendly by persuading all customers not to leave food behind with a possible charge for extreme leftovers.

Mister Wing – Ipswich

Based in St Helens Street this all you can eat restaurant cooks to order and serves more than 80 dishes – and it is a popular choice in the town.

According to reviews the buffet owners are helpful with dietary restrictions including gluten-free options and cater for vegetarians, taking time to attend to the needs of their customers.

513 Oriental Buffet – Bury St Edmunds

For just £7.20 between 12pm and 3pm you can clock off from work for an hour and enjoy an all you can eat buffet – which is almost as cheap as a sandwich and a snack elsewhere.

The restaurant offers a wide range of starters, main courses and a fully licensed bar.

Saigon – Felixstowe

Tucked away in Hamilton Road this Chinese buffet offers a packed menu at a great value – with a warm atmosphere and friendly staff.

Rated four and a half stars on TripAdvisor, it's a real hit with the people in the seaside town.

Papa Panda restaurant and bar – Ipswich

Also offering gluten-free and vegetarian options is Papa Panda in Carr Street, Ipswich.

Here customers can enjoy an all you can eat buffet for prices ranging from £4.49 for children to £15.99 for adults, seven days a week.

