When is Chinese New Year 2019?

Pupils from Wilby Primary School celebrating Chinese New Year in 2018 and learning Chinese Ribbon Dances. Picture: ROISIN WISEMAN

Find out what zodiac animal reigns 2019 and when people will be celebrating the Chinese New Year.

Pupils from Wilby Primary School celebrating Chinese New Year in 2018 and enjoying a Chinese lunch, equipped with chopsticks. Picture: ROISIN WISEMAN Pupils from Wilby Primary School celebrating Chinese New Year in 2018 and enjoying a Chinese lunch, equipped with chopsticks. Picture: ROISIN WISEMAN

On Tuesday, February 5 people will celebrate the annual event which is also commonly known as ‘Spring Festival’ and ‘Lunar New Year’.

Chinese New Year occurs on a different date every year as it is based on the lunar calendar.

This year the celebration lasts for two weeks finishing on Tuesday, February 19, however preparations begin earlier on Monday, January 28 until New Year’s Eve – this period is known as the ‘Little Year’.

A lantern festival then takes place for four days after the New Year Celebration involving moon gazing, lighting lanterns, riddles, lion dances and eating rice balls.

The festivities are celebrated by more than 20% of the world and it is the most important holiday for Chinese people with more than 4,000 years of history.

2019 is the year of the pig – the 12th of the zodiac animals which are used to represent different years using the Chinese horoscope cycle.

The zodiac signs play an important part of Chinese culture and it is believed that they can be used to determine your fortune, marriage compatibility, career fit, best times to have a baby and more.

Getting involved

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Each year more and more schools, businesses and organisations celebrate the Chinese New Year by hosting dinners, parties or workshops.

Citizens Advice Suffolk West, a charity based in Bury St Edmunds, is hosting four courses of authentic Chinese food on Friday, February 8.

The dinner has become one of their most popular events of the year, with hundreds turning out to enjoy the evening.

It will take place at Edmunds restaurant on West Suffolk College campus and promises noise, colour, dragons and a real party atmosphere. The evening will raise funds to recruit and train advisors in areas such as housing, benefits, debt, employment and consumer law.

Chinese New Year Gala at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester in 2018. Picture: SILVER SHUTTER PHOTOGRAPHY Chinese New Year Gala at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester in 2018. Picture: SILVER SHUTTER PHOTOGRAPHY

More details can be found on their website.

The Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich are also celebrating the occasion by putting on their annual Chinese New Year Celebration which will incorporate traditional and western style performances of dance and singing.

Tickets are available online for the show which will be performed on Saturday, February 9.

Following eight years of success, the Anglo Chinese Cultural Exchange (ACCE) will return to DanceEast to perform a colourful show and celebrate the year of the pig on Sunday, February 10.

The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich last year during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations. Picture: CONTRIBUTED The paper dragon with prep school pupils at St Joseph's College in Ipswich last year during the school's Chinese New Year celebrations. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The display will showcase professional performers, Chinese instruments, dance and martial arts, and a number of local talents.

In previous years schools have also been involved in the celebrations across the county.

In 2018 pupils from Howard Community Primary enjoyed a traditional Chinese meal and studied Chinese culture ahead of the New Year.

Meanwhile St Joseph’s College in Ipswich marked the New Year with a special assembly led by the school’s Chinese students.

Is your school planning anything for the Chinese New Year? Get in touch by email and let us know how you will be celebrating.