Celebrating Chinese New Year with a step back in time
PUBLISHED: 13:50 05 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 05 February 2019
Today as the Chinese community in Ipswich mark the start of the Year of the Pig, we look back to celebrations held at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich in 1986.
Chinese New Year is a big celebration bringing people together at the beginning on the traditional start of the Chinese calender.
And back in February 1986 the Chinese community here in Ipswich were joined at the Corn Exchange by the then Mayor for martial art demonstrations and a parade with traditional Chinese dragon dancers leading the way.
This year we are celebrating the year of the pig but in 1986 it was the year of the tiger.
Chinese New Year is one of several festivities which belong to the Lunar New Years in Asia.
People gather and converse over traditional Chinese food, celebrating the new start.
