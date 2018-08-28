Choirs raise thousands for Down’s Syndrome charity

The Down's Syndrom Association celebrated the donation: Picture: GRAHAM HOPSON Archant

Christmas charity performances across Suffolk have raised thousands for a Down’s Syndrome charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The concerts, which were performed by VivaVoices choirs - community choirs found across East Anglia - raised £1,490 for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

The choirs from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Wymondham and Norwich held separate performances all for the same cause.

Graeme Hopson, director of VivaVoices, said: “We are delighted to have raised support for such a good cause that helps the 40,000 people in the UK with Down’s Syndrome lead full and rewarding lives.”

The choirs are enjoyable sing-for-fun groups which welcome new members of all ages and abilities, with no audition to join and no need to read music.

Since starting the choirs in 2009, VivaVoices has raised almost £31,000 for charities, raised through donations from members of the public.