Rain

Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Choirs raise thousands for Down’s Syndrome charity

PUBLISHED: 12:20 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:20 27 December 2018

The Down's Syndrom Association celebrated the donation: Picture: GRAHAM HOPSON

The Down's Syndrom Association celebrated the donation: Picture: GRAHAM HOPSON

Archant

Christmas charity performances across Suffolk have raised thousands for a Down’s Syndrome charity.

The concerts, which were performed by VivaVoices choirs - community choirs found across East Anglia - raised £1,490 for the Down’s Syndrome Association.

The choirs from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Wymondham and Norwich held separate performances all for the same cause.

Graeme Hopson, director of VivaVoices, said: “We are delighted to have raised support for such a good cause that helps the 40,000 people in the UK with Down’s Syndrome lead full and rewarding lives.”

The choirs are enjoyable sing-for-fun groups which welcome new members of all ages and abilities, with no audition to join and no need to read music.

Since starting the choirs in 2009, VivaVoices has raised almost £31,000 for charities, raised through donations from members of the public.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It was a long wait - but he finally arrived on Christmas Day

Charlie Edwards gave birth to Theo Leandro Edwards-Assuncao on Christmas Day , weighing 8lbs 9oz Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds brave a chilly Christmas Day dip in Felixstowe

People of all ages took part in the dip Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Boxing Day sales - Which shops will be opening?

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

The controversial Boxing Day hunt meet in Wymondham town cross. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Town pastors deal with Saturday night- clubbing carnage

The team of town pastors on duty on Saturday, December 22. From L-R Pete Wood, Paul Laughlin, Jackie Pickering, Barbara Willingham, Anne Earrey, Pat Hadden and Wayne Pickering. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

‘Wow... yellow again’ - Graham’s Oxford loan move confirmed

Jordan Graham is returning to Oxford United on loan. Picture: OXFORD UNITED

The big Suffolk quiz of 2018

Can you answer these questions on Suffolk correctly? Picture: IAN WEST/PA WIRE

‘This could be a long window this one’ - Lambert gives transfer update

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert at Loftus Road on Boxing Day Picture Pagepix

The amazing progress of Evie, the Ipswich girl born 12 weeks early

Evie decorating the tree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists