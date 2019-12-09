E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich school to welcome Chris Evans for special Christmas radio show

PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 December 2019

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans is coming to Ipswich for an event at St Matthews Primary School Picture: YUI MOK/PA IMAGES

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Top Gear presenter and radio star Chris Evans is set to broadcast his show from an Ipswich primary school - after their pupils' Christmas song won a national competition.

St Matthew's C of E Primary School, in Portman Road, will welcome the famous DJ on December 20 as he presents his Virgin Radio breakfast show.

The pupils' song 'I Wanna Have Christmas Everyday' was announced as the winner of the 12 Schools of Christmas competition, defeating 300 other entries in the process.

Teacher Chris Warren, who coordinated the competition-winning effort with year 5 pupils, said: "It's amazing to have won and it's a massive surprise. We never thought we would win it.

"We're very excited to meet Chris."

As well as converting the school into a temporary studio, Virgin have also promised to bring along a festive celebration complete with a cinema screen and food and drink stands.

Mr Warren added: "They will turn the school into a winter wonderland."

