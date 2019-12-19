Pupils 'brimming with excitement' ahead of Chris Evans radio show at their school

Tafari, Kobe and Mekhi are looking forward to being on the Chris Evans breakfast show in the morning Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Pupils are brimming with excitement as preparations get underway for the visit of radio star Chris Evans who will present his breakfast show - and record an award winning Christmas song - at an Ipswich school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Children at St Matthew's Primary School are getting very excited about the visit from Chris Evans. L-R Bruna, Samanta, Soraya, Kobe, Tafari and Mekhi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children at St Matthew's Primary School are getting very excited about the visit from Chris Evans. L-R Bruna, Samanta, Soraya, Kobe, Tafari and Mekhi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staff and students at St Matthew's C of E Primary School in Portman Road will welcome the former Top Gear presenter to their school today where he will present his Virgin Radio breakfast show.

The pupils earned the privilege by winning a national Christmas song competition - the 12 Schools of Christmas - by singing 'I Wanna Have Christmas Everyday', defeating 300 other entries in the process.

Teacher Chris Warren, who coordinated the competition-winning effort with year 5 pupils, said: "It is all very exciting for us all.

"It all feels a bit surreal to be honest. I can't believe that our little primary school in Ipswich is going to host Chris Evans for his breakfast show.

Bruna and Samanta are looking forward to being on the Virgin radio Chris Evans Breakfast Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Bruna and Samanta are looking forward to being on the Virgin radio Chris Evans Breakfast Show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"All of the pupils are very excited as well. They have been practising their singing for the show. They are going to record them singing their winning song as well as a few other pieces.

"I understand they have quite a lot planned with us. There are a lot of things that we know about and a few surprises that neither us or the children know about.

"I don't think anything like this has ever happened before here. It really is a one off."

As well as converting the school into a temporary studio, Virgin have also promised to bring along a festive celebration complete with a cinema screen and food and drink stands.

Children at St Matthew's Primary School are getting very excited about the visit from Chris Evans. L-R Soraya, Tafari, Kobe, Mekhi, Bruna and Samanta Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Children at St Matthew's Primary School are getting very excited about the visit from Chris Evans. L-R Soraya, Tafari, Kobe, Mekhi, Bruna and Samanta Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Chris Evans has presented the hit show since January and has previously presented on BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 2.

The DJ rose to fame in 90s when he was first heard on national radio stations. He also moved on to TV where he presented The One Show, Famous and Fearless on Channel Four and Top Gear.