E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Martlesham marathon man to run 100 miles in 24 hours for the NHS

PUBLISHED: 17:21 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 28 May 2020

Chris Johnson, left, will be running 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for the NHS Picture: CHRIS JOHNSON

Chris Johnson, left, will be running 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for the NHS Picture: CHRIS JOHNSON

CHRIS JOHNSON

A Martlesham runner is set to run 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for NHS staff on the frontline against coronavirus.

Chris Johnson is set to take on the mammoth challenge on Friday morning, May 29, and will not step foot back in his home until he has 100 miles under his belt.

It comes as part of Centurion Running’s challenge for runners across the country to raise money for good causes during lockdown, putting runners to the test at distances of 5km to 100 miles.

But this isn’t the first time he has pushed his body to the limits in a 24-hour challenge, having already achieved the feat twice, completing the distance in just over 22 hours last year.

The 35-year-old admitted he caught the bug for running after completing the London Marathon in 2009 and has since continued taking to the streets to raise money for charities and take care of his mental health.

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve been keen since running the London Marathon back in 2009 when I wasn’t so fit, and then I just became hooked – it’s become a bit of an obsession.

“It transcends more into the mental health benefits, how you can escape from busy day-to-day life – but this will be a great challenge to do something for such a brilliant cause.

“With this whole situation and everything that’s going on, it just seemed appropriate to try and help. The other events I would have liked to have taken part in this year have been cancelled, so after hearing Centurion were challenging people I knew I wanted to get involved.”

Mr Johnson, who works in the building trade, said the challenge came at the right time after being put on furlough – allowing him to continue pursuing the sport he loves.

He said: “It’s a bit of a blessing and a curse, really. I was furloughed six weeks ago but have now got back to work – it allowed me to get a lot of training in and prepare myself, but I run three or times a week and enjoy a bit of cycling.

“I’m by no means the quickest out there, some guys can do some absolutely ridiculous times.

“I won’t always be running – some of it will be walking – but if I can hit 50 miles in 10 hours then I’m confident I’ll see it through and have time for a bite to eat.”

Mr Johnson had originally set himself a target of raising £250, but the figure currently stands at more than £850.

Those who wish to donate to his run can do so here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teen charged over fight involving weapon near Ipswich Primark

The fight took place near the Primark on Westgate Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Cineworld runs three cinemas in Suffolk: Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Summer events cancelled across Ipswich as lockdown uncertainty continues

Ipswich Maritime Festival is one of the events to be cancelled this year. Picture: TIM GARRET-MOORE

Ipswich family’s heartbreak as son, 17, fights for life after freak motorcycle accident

Josh Leaming's mum Mel and his auntie Sarah have been staying up at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, staying by Josh's side every day. Picture: MEL LEAMING

Martlesham marathon man to run 100 miles in 24 hours for the NHS

Chris Johnson, left, will be running 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for the NHS Picture: CHRIS JOHNSON
Drive 24