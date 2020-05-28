Martlesham marathon man to run 100 miles in 24 hours for the NHS

Chris Johnson, left, will be running 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for the NHS Picture: CHRIS JOHNSON CHRIS JOHNSON

A Martlesham runner is set to run 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for NHS staff on the frontline against coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Chris Johnson is set to take on the mammoth challenge on Friday morning, May 29, and will not step foot back in his home until he has 100 miles under his belt.

It comes as part of Centurion Running’s challenge for runners across the country to raise money for good causes during lockdown, putting runners to the test at distances of 5km to 100 miles.

But this isn’t the first time he has pushed his body to the limits in a 24-hour challenge, having already achieved the feat twice, completing the distance in just over 22 hours last year.

The 35-year-old admitted he caught the bug for running after completing the London Marathon in 2009 and has since continued taking to the streets to raise money for charities and take care of his mental health.

Mr Johnson said: “I’ve been keen since running the London Marathon back in 2009 when I wasn’t so fit, and then I just became hooked – it’s become a bit of an obsession.

“It transcends more into the mental health benefits, how you can escape from busy day-to-day life – but this will be a great challenge to do something for such a brilliant cause.

“With this whole situation and everything that’s going on, it just seemed appropriate to try and help. The other events I would have liked to have taken part in this year have been cancelled, so after hearing Centurion were challenging people I knew I wanted to get involved.”

Mr Johnson, who works in the building trade, said the challenge came at the right time after being put on furlough – allowing him to continue pursuing the sport he loves.

He said: “It’s a bit of a blessing and a curse, really. I was furloughed six weeks ago but have now got back to work – it allowed me to get a lot of training in and prepare myself, but I run three or times a week and enjoy a bit of cycling.

“I’m by no means the quickest out there, some guys can do some absolutely ridiculous times.

“I won’t always be running – some of it will be walking – but if I can hit 50 miles in 10 hours then I’m confident I’ll see it through and have time for a bite to eat.”

Mr Johnson had originally set himself a target of raising £250, but the figure currently stands at more than £850.

Those who wish to donate to his run can do so here.