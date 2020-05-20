Former head chef struggled with his mental health for years, inquest told

A former head chef, who was passionate about fishing and motorbikes, struggled with his mental health for many years, an inquest has heard.

Chris Jolly, 51, was found dead in Ipswich in October 2019.

Mr Jolly was a former chef who had worked his way up from assistant cook to head chef before taking redundancy.

In a statement read to the inquest, his family said he had taken great pride in his garden since leaving his job and also enjoyed fishing and motorbikes.

The inquest heard that Mr Jolly had been known to mental health services from the age of 20 and had struggled with a number of conditions including anxiety and a personality disorder.

It also heard that Mr Jolly had not always taken medication prescribed to him to help his conditions and had often said that he didn’t believe it was helping him.

On the day of his death concerns were raised about Mr Jolly’s safety following a conversation between him and a mental health nurse in which indications were made that he might end his life.

Worried for Mr Jolly’s safety, the emergency services were called to look for him.

After locating his car, police officers found Mr Jolly dead in a garden.

In summing up, coroner Jacqueline Devonish said it appeared Mr Jolly was “determined to find a way to end his own life” and described his death as a “deliberate act”.

She said that she couldn’t see anything more that those supporting him could have done to help him.

“He did receive help,” said Ms Devonish.

“It all kept him alive for a considerable amount of time.”