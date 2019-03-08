Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Pop-up Ipswich shop selling late grandmother’s vast designer clothes collection raises £4,000 for hospice

PUBLISHED: 16:30 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 11 April 2019

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren, Morgan and Bailey Whiting Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren, Morgan and Bailey Whiting Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

An Ipswich family sold off their late grandmother’s vast collection of designer clothes in aid of the hospice where she died - raising nearly £4,000.

Bailey and Morgan helped raise just under £4,000 for the hospice that cared for their grandmother, Chris Wix Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEBailey and Morgan helped raise just under £4,000 for the hospice that cared for their grandmother, Chris Wix Picture: ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Chris Wix, 70, died on December 19 last year at St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in September 2017.

She had a life-long love of fashion - so her husband Paul, 66, decided to put her collection into a pop-up shop, selling more than 500 items of clothing, including 100 pairs of shoes and 40 handbags.

With the help of his daughter, Georgia, 15-year-old grandson Morgan Whiting and 12-year-old granddaughter Bailey, the project in St Peter’s Street, Ipswich, ran for the February half-term.

Now the family have presented the charity that cared for Mrs Wix with a cheque for £3,931.50.

Chris Wix passed away on December 19, 2018, at St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: PHIL WIXChris Wix passed away on December 19, 2018, at St Elizabeth Hospice Picture: PHIL WIX

Mr Wix said: “I know for a fact that my wife would have been thrilled that other people were enjoying her clothes.

“The top floor of the shop turned into an impromptu changing room on the first day. I thought the number of people visiting would tail off but we had people coming all week, some of them were coming twice.

“Chris had bought about £40,000 worth of clothing, so some people definitely got a bargain.

“Seeing things going out the door was hard but they were going to other people who had her taste in clothes and to see people complementing them was incredible.”

The shop in St Peters Street, Ipswich, was filled to the rafters with Mrs Wix's collection, thought to have cost up to £40,000 Picture: RACHEL EDGEThe shop in St Peters Street, Ipswich, was filled to the rafters with Mrs Wix's collection, thought to have cost up to £40,000 Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The shop took more than £2,000 on the first day it was open and saw over 80% of Mrs Wix’s belongings sold in aid of the charity, with the rest of the items donated to the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Heath Road.

The family had agreed to split the money raised between the hospice and his grandchildren, but Bailey and Morgan decided that they should receive a much smaller amount so that they could give even more to the charity.

“They both capped the amount of money they would take from the sale, just because it felt like the right thing to do,” added Mr Wix.

“I think it was a great experience for them and I hope it’s made a lasting memory, doing something for the hospice.

“If you go to the hospital you’ll get treated, but if you go to the hospice you get cared for - I’m sure my wife would have been proud of them for doing that.”

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Parents describe Peppa Pig movie mix up as a ‘horrible experience’

Parents have spoken of a horrible experience at Empire Cinema in Ipswich Buttermarket after a horror film trailer was shown before a Peppa Pig film Picture: ARCHANT/ ENTERTAINMENT ONE

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Raw meat spillage causes delays on A12 and A14

More than 10 trays of meat have fallen onto the carriageway at the Copdock Interchange near Ipswich, where the A12 and A14 meet. Pictures: EMMA CROWHURST

Fears after foot and mouth disease lead to Ipswich kitchen waste ban

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

Pop-up Ipswich shop selling late grandmother’s vast designer clothes collection raises £4,000 for hospice

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren, Morgan and Bailey Whiting Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Find out where you can see spring lambs in Suffolk

Have you seen a lamb this spring yet? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What interests did your MP declare over the last year?

Dr Therese Coffey has accepted visits to the Grand Nation, Royal Ascot and the BAFTAs. Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists