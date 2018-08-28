Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Three new projects set for school visits to Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion

PUBLISHED: 15:37 02 January 2019

Christchurch Mansion is hosting one of the new pilot programmes Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Christchurch Mansion is hosting one of the new pilot programmes Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

Ipswich’s museum and mansion are set to offer three new school programmes as part of a pilot combining arts and academic subjects.

The project aims to bring school visits into the museum and mansion Picture: Ipswich Borough CouncilThe project aims to bring school visits into the museum and mansion Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

The pilot scheme will be aimed at Key Stage 2 pupils visiting Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion, with funding of £4,528.59 to be approved from Ipswich Borough Council’s central area committee next week.

It will feature three schools and around 180 primary school children for the pilot, before reaching 1,500 pupils each academic year going forward.

Councillor Julian Gibbs, chairman of the central area committee, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for local schools to engage with our museums service and to discover more about the Ipswich story and our heritage.

“It is important that we make it easier for a new generation to become involved and form part of a new audience.”

Art in Christchurch Mansion will be explored as part of the scheme Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSArt in Christchurch Mansion will be explored as part of the scheme Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

The first programme, Maths at the Mansion, will focus on maths and numerical skills, with tasks to encourage children to apply maths problems to the mansion’s architecture, decoration and history, such as calculations for how many roof tiles would be needed for a renovation.

The Discover in a Day sessions will feature pupils exploring how the local area is represented in art, particularly through John Constable’s paintings, as well as assessing the variety of art forms including sketches, paintings, sculptures, textiles and wood carvings.

The final programme, Why’s that in a Museum?, will develop communication skills through a debate on why certain artefacts are kept in museums.

A report put together ahead of next week’s central area committee meeting said: “The aim of the project is to develop and pilot three new school sessions, blending core subjects with the arts.

Ipswich borough councillor Julian Gibbs said it provided an excellent opportunity for schools to experience the museum and mansion Picture: SU ANDERSONIpswich borough councillor Julian Gibbs said it provided an excellent opportunity for schools to experience the museum and mansion Picture: SU ANDERSON

“This will broaden and add value to the current offer and renew the commitment of the service to supporting schools.

“Through the packages outlined, children will engage with their local heritage, explore science and arts holistically, and apply their learning in new ways.”

The pilot comes as part of measures to keep the museum and mansion relevant for school visits – with school trips making up a quarter of total visitors.

A council report in November said the demand for traditional primary school sessions for Victorians and Tudors had dropped.

It is hoped the integration of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects as well as a focus on local history and art, will attract schools into taking part.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Drink driver led police on A47 pursuit which hit speeds of up to 100mph

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of throwing stones at windows on housing estate

Castle Court in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

‘I have a big fear of going to sleep and not waking up’ - ex-soldier speaks of car crash recovery battle

Randy Akam with his friend Ian Dufuor, Mr Akam has to wear a padded hat whenever he leaves the house in case he suffers another seizure Picture: IAN DUFOUR

Kick-start your fitness regime with a free workout

Take part in a free workout session with Four Seasons Physique Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

January sales shoppers beware of adept pickpockets and opportunist thieves

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Three new projects set for school visits to Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion

Christchurch Mansion is hosting one of the new pilot programmes Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists