Christchurch Mansion to display best artwork held by Ipswich Museum in June

PUBLISHED: 21:36 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:36 30 May 2019

This Harry Becker landscape painting is one of many going on display at Christchurch Mansion as they reveal some of their most loved artwork in a 'salon-style' show in the Wolsey Art Gallery Picture: IPSWICH MUSEUMS

This Harry Becker landscape painting is one of many going on display at Christchurch Mansion as they reveal some of their most loved artwork in a 'salon-style' show in the Wolsey Art Gallery Picture: IPSWICH MUSEUMS

IPSWICH MUSEUMS

A brand new exhibition of the greatest artists held by Ipswich Museum is coming to Christchurch Mansion.

Monica Burnard, as painted by Anna Airy. This piece will be displayed along with works by aloms 50 other famous artists including John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough, Thomas Churchyard, Maggi Hambilng and Carl Giles Picture: IPSWICH MUSEUMSMonica Burnard, as painted by Anna Airy. This piece will be displayed along with works by aloms 50 other famous artists including John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough, Thomas Churchyard, Maggi Hambilng and Carl Giles Picture: IPSWICH MUSEUMS

Wonder Walls, which opens on June 1, is a display of the landscapes, portraits and local scenes held in the museum's vaults, some dating back 600 years.

Works by John Constable, Thomas Gainsborough and Thomas Churchyard will vie for attention with 48 other artists, including Maggi Hambling, Carl Giles and Harry Becker.

The dozens of artworks are being displayed "salon-style" - with paintings to be hung floor-to-ceiling with the largest paintings at the top, and idea started over 200 years ago to display hundreds of paintings for the Royal Academy Show.

Carole Jones, Ipswich borough councillor and museums portfolio holder, said: "This exhibition is a direct response to visitors asking to see more of our wonderful art collection.

"This is a great opportunity to see many great works of art, painted in different periods and styles."

The show takes place in the Wolsey Art Gallery in the mansion and entry is free.

