Popular Ipswich Bubble Rush event postponed

The popular Bubble Rush fundraising event for St Elizabeth Hospice has been pushed back to next year over coronavirus fears.

The event, which sees runners complete a 5km route through bubbles in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park, was due top take place on Saturday, September 5 – but will now take place on September 11 next year.

Organised by Extreme Adventure, in partnership with the hospice, it is hoped next year’s event will be better than ever.

Joanne Rodger, events and challenges manager at the hospice, said: “It is with a heavy heart we have to postpone Bubble Rush 2020.

“Ensuring everyone is safe is paramount for us and that is why have made this difficult decision.”

“We look forward to hosting our full schedule of fundraising events in the future, when it is safe to do so,” Ms Rodger added.

Lee Steward, director of sponsors Morrison Freight, said he is looking forward to being involved next year.

Mr Steward said: “To mark our company’s 30th anniversary we wanted to give something back and support what we feel is a fantastic independent charity, so being headline sponsor for the annual Bubble Rush was a perfect fit.

“With all the hard work and dedication by the team at St Elizabeth Hospice the postponement is disappointing, however ensuring everyone is safe and well is paramount during this unprecedented time, so it’s the correct decision. All participants have been sent an email explaining options to be chosen by 5pm on September 5, which include transferring their ticket to next year, donating their fee, or receiving credit voucher for next year’s event.