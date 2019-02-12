Video

WATCH – Hundreds join Resolution Run through park to help Stroke Association

Competitors set off at the start of the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Hundreds of runners lined up to take in the Resolution Run at Christchurch Park in Ipswich, in glorious February sunshine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Francisco Lopez, left, wins with Mircea Batog in second in the 10K Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Francisco Lopez, left, wins with Mircea Batog in second in the 10K Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Event manager Louise Everett said: “This is the warmest weather we have ever had for one of our runs - we are so happy!”

Around 250 runners took part in the event on Sunday, organised by the Stroke Association, which offered a choice of 5k and 10k runs.

Competitors set off at the start of the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors set off at the start of the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Runners, joggers and walkers of all ages, including children, took part. Most wore purple T-shirts carrying the charity’s logo.

The aim of the series of runs, being held in venues across the UK during February and March, is to encourage people to keep their New Year’s resolutions to take up running and get fit - while also raising money for the charity.

Competitors in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Louise said: “We launched the Resolution Runs in December, with the idea that people were going to make a health resolution at New Year, and running is a really good way to prevent strokes.

“If today’s run goes well and we get good feedback we will certainly come back to Ipswich in future.”

Competitors in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Organisers said more than £6,000 had already been raised, but this figure was likely to go up as more sponsorship money was paid in.

The event was open to all abilities, with participants jogging or running their way to the finish line. All those taking part were awarded a medal.

Competitors in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors in the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

All the funds raised will go to fund research and prevention campaigns and support people affected by strokes. There are more than 100,000 strokes in the UK every year, and more than 1.2 million stroke survivors in the country.

Competitors set off at the start of the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors set off at the start of the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors warm up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors warm up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors warm up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors warm up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors enjoying the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors enjoying the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The leaders in the 10K Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park, Francisco Lopez, left, and Mircea Batog. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The leaders in the 10K Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park, Francisco Lopez, left, and Mircea Batog. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Competitors warm up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Competitors warm up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of the competitors warms up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY One of the competitors warms up for the Resolution Run in aid of the Stroke Association at Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY