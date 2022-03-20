Spring is here! Delightful daffodils bloom in Christchurch Park

Amanda Coxhead with her puppy Bonnie amongst the daffodils in Christchurch Park. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Spring is officially here and walkers taking advantage of the warmer days have been enjoying the sight of blooming daffodils.

Christchurch Park is one of the many places heralding the arrival of the new season with scores of the beautiful flower now in full bloom.

The first day of astronomical spring in 2022 officially is today (Sunday, March 20), although by the meteorological calendar, the season began on the first day of March.

Out and about was Amanda Coxhead and her puppy Bonnie, who stopped to enjoy the spring flowers.

Ipswich will continue to see sunny spells in the upcoming week with temperatures ranging between 12 and 14C in the daytime.

The Met Office's outlook for the week will see patchy mist and fog possible to start on Monday but clearing to give a cloudier day, but bright spells likely.

For Tuesday through to Thursday, the region can expect the week to be dry with sunny spells and light winds.

Meteorologists say it will become increasingly warmer by the day, but will remain chilly overnight.