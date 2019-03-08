Christchurch Park fireworks 2019 - everything you need to know

The all-important timings, ticket prices, travel arrangements and what to expect from this year's fireworks in Christchurch Park - the biggest display in Suffolk.

When is it?

On Saturday, November 2 crowds will come from across Ipswich and further afield to see the skies light up with the park's 48th firework display.

What to expect?

This year's display will be James Bond inspired, with copious catering stalls, a roaring bonfire, a bar, and tons of family-friendly entertainment.

These include DiggerWorld, balloon modelling, Bond inspired face painting, body glitter, and henna tattoos.

Steve Wright, one of the UK's most sought-after Daniel Craig James Bond lookalikes - who was at the Cornhill this weekend- will bring his licence to thrill alongside the Casino Royale inspired Martini and Gin bar, where local singers Adam Thomas and Chelsea Francis will be performing.

When should I arrive?

Gates open at 6pm and the firework display begins at 8pm.

There will be a number of gates you can go to, including Soane Street, Fonnereau Road, Bolton Lane, Park Road and Westerfield Road.

Both Westerfield Road and Park Road are expected to be the least busy of the gates.

How much are tickets?

By booking online before Friday, November 1, you can save £1.50 off the gate price.

The online tickets are £5 per child, age five to 15, and £7 per adult for those age 16 and over.

How can I get there?

There is no customer car parking available at the park, however off street parking and local car parks are available nearby.

Parking is free at the Buttermarket Centre after 7pm.

What time are the acts on?

In the park there will be three stages which will give you a jam-packed evening of activities to enjoy.

Town 102 stage:

6.45pm - Chelsea Francis - Bond & Beyond Tribute Show

7.25pm - Forever Bond - 7-piece Bond Tribute Band

8.20pm - Forever Bond - 7-piece Bond Tribute Band

James Bond bar stage:

6.45pm - Adam Thomas - Solo cover artist from Ipswich

8.20pm - Chelsea Francis - Bond & Beyond Tribute Show

Lower park stage: OK.OJ - Ipswich based cover band