Crowds flock to Christchurch Park fireworks spectacular
PUBLISHED: 19:18 02 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:18 02 November 2019
Mark Langford
Christchurch Park fireworks display got off to a bang this evening in Ipswich.
Christchurch Park fireworks display. Left to right: Philip McSweeney, Gill Butcher, Emma McSweeney, Paul Butcher, Lauren McSweeney and Cathy Butcher Picture: MARK LANGFORD
Crowds flocked to the park for the bonfire night spectacular despite Saturday's windy start.
Ollie Arthur, of the 11th Ipswich Scouts, organisers of the Christchurch Park display in Ipswich, said the group had liaised with the Met Office ahead of the event.
Huge crowds were expected for the popular event, with tickets available on the gates.
Christchurch Park fireworks display. Father and son Ashley Kennell and Alfie Kennell (aged six), from Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD
Meanwhile, in Stowmarket, the Museum of East Anglian Life said it was gutted to have to announce the postponement of the town's event.