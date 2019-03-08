Crowds flock to Christchurch Park fireworks spectacular

Tracy Priestley with son Oliver and grandson Bobby Coyle, four Picture: MARK LANGFORD Mark Langford

Christchurch Park fireworks display got off to a bang this evening in Ipswich.

Christchurch Park fireworks display. Left to right: Philip McSweeney, Gill Butcher, Emma McSweeney, Paul Butcher, Lauren McSweeney and Cathy Butcher Picture: MARK LANGFORD Christchurch Park fireworks display. Left to right: Philip McSweeney, Gill Butcher, Emma McSweeney, Paul Butcher, Lauren McSweeney and Cathy Butcher Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Crowds flocked to the park for the bonfire night spectacular despite Saturday's windy start.

Ollie Arthur, of the 11th Ipswich Scouts, organisers of the Christchurch Park display in Ipswich, said the group had liaised with the Met Office ahead of the event.

Huge crowds were expected for the popular event, with tickets available on the gates.

Christchurch Park fireworks display. Father and son Ashley Kennell and Alfie Kennell (aged six), from Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD Christchurch Park fireworks display. Father and son Ashley Kennell and Alfie Kennell (aged six), from Ipswich Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Meanwhile, in Stowmarket, the Museum of East Anglian Life said it was gutted to have to announce the postponement of the town's event.