Reassurance ahead of Christchurch Park fireworks

PUBLISHED: 10:22 02 November 2019

Wind speed and direction should be

Wind speed and direction should be "perfectly safe" for firework displays tonight Picture: SU ANDERSON

Organisers of Ipswich's biggest fireworks display tonight are confident the winds will drop to provide a spectacular evening of Bonfire Night celebrations.

The Met Office expects wind speeds to drop to between 25mph and 30mph by tea-time.

Ollie Arthur, of the 11th Ipswich Scouts, organisers of the Christchurch Park display in Ipswich, said the group was liaising with the Met Office and the latest forecast showed it would be "perfectly safe" to fire the display.

He said: "The winds are expected to drop by the time the park gates open at 6pm and by 8pm when the displays starts based on the current forecast of the wind speed and direction we can go-ahead absolutely fine."

Huge crowds are expected for the popular event and tickets will be available on the gates.

Other firework events across Suffolk were of the same mind.

Last year's display in the Abbey Gardens at Bury St Edmunds had to be cancelled but similar problems are not expected tonight.

Organisers said on Facebook: " I know some of you have seen the forecast and are concerned, but we have discussed this with our firework contractors and they have confirmed we are still good to go. Despite the gales, the wind is going in the right direction and this means we can go ahead."

The Museum of East Anglian Life said it was watching the forecast but will only cancel in really bad weather - and so the display is still on.

Other gig events tonight include Heveningham Hall where indie rock band The Feeling are playing live and Pageant Field at Framlingham and preparations are in full swing.

More events are taking place tomorrow - Felixstowe and Walton Utd are expecting around 5,000 people at their ground in Dellwood Avenue - and others later in the week.

