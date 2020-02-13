E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Suffolk's hidden gem: Christchurch Park in pictures

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:51 13 February 2020

Shortly before the arrival of Storm Ciara, a spell of warm, sunny weather helped coax out some of the early floral arrivals to the park. A few spots of colour are emerging around the area with purple crocuses among the first to flower. Picture: ARCHANT

Shortly before the arrival of Storm Ciara, a spell of warm, sunny weather helped coax out some of the early floral arrivals to the park. A few spots of colour are emerging around the area with purple crocuses among the first to flower. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Christchurch Park is one of Suffolk's hidden, and sometimes unappreciated, gems.

Christchurch Park is one of the most beautiful nature spots in Suffolk and is enjoyed by thousands of visitors a year. Snowdrops have also begun to bloom highlighting the grass with bursts of white. Picture: ARCHANTChristchurch Park is one of the most beautiful nature spots in Suffolk and is enjoyed by thousands of visitors a year. Snowdrops have also begun to bloom highlighting the grass with bursts of white. Picture: ARCHANT

But as spring approaches and the weather becomes warm enough for flowers to bloom, it can be a great time to visit.

We took a walk around on a sunny day to see what the park has to offer at this time of year.

The weather has even been warm enough for the first bees to come out of hibernation. This bumble bee is enjoying a flowering honeysuckle tree, stacked with pollen. Picture: ARCHANTThe weather has even been warm enough for the first bees to come out of hibernation. This bumble bee is enjoying a flowering honeysuckle tree, stacked with pollen. Picture: ARCHANT

An ornamental cherry tree is also in bloom in the popular park, which was the first public green space opened to the public in Ipswich in 1895. Picture: ARCHANTAn ornamental cherry tree is also in bloom in the popular park, which was the first public green space opened to the public in Ipswich in 1895. Picture: ARCHANT

The park boasts a range of wildlife, with a large duck pond and areas of woodland. This squirrel was seen digging up nuts buried during autumn. Picture: ARCHANTThe park boasts a range of wildlife, with a large duck pond and areas of woodland. This squirrel was seen digging up nuts buried during autumn. Picture: ARCHANT

The low sun made for a spring-like feeling in Christchurch Park. This large patch of crocuses caught the attention of many visitors and their four-legged friends. Picture: ARCHANTThe low sun made for a spring-like feeling in Christchurch Park. This large patch of crocuses caught the attention of many visitors and their four-legged friends. Picture: ARCHANT

The sun also produced long shadows which splayed across the main path through Christchurch Park, however the absence of leaves on many of the trees still gave a wintry feel. Picture: ARCHANTThe sun also produced long shadows which splayed across the main path through Christchurch Park, however the absence of leaves on many of the trees still gave a wintry feel. Picture: ARCHANT

An enclosed area of the park opposite Ipswich School has been adorned with a range of ornamental plants. Some of the flowers have already bloomed including this honeysuckle. Picture: ARCHANTAn enclosed area of the park opposite Ipswich School has been adorned with a range of ornamental plants. Some of the flowers have already bloomed including this honeysuckle. Picture: ARCHANT

More snowdrops have also come out in the more shaded areas of the park clinging to the exposed ground underneath larger trees. Picture: ARCHANTMore snowdrops have also come out in the more shaded areas of the park clinging to the exposed ground underneath larger trees. Picture: ARCHANT

The park is popular in the early morning with canine-lovers taking their dogs for a walk. A sunrise on a chilly morning covered the park in an orange glow with leafless trees making silhouettes in the half-light. Picture: ARCHANTThe park is popular in the early morning with canine-lovers taking their dogs for a walk. A sunrise on a chilly morning covered the park in an orange glow with leafless trees making silhouettes in the half-light. Picture: ARCHANT

Christchurch Mansion was also bathed in light, with daffodil bulbs tinged with yellow, a sign of the distinctive flowers ready to bloom. The house was built in 1550 as a private residence. Picture: ARCHANTChristchurch Mansion was also bathed in light, with daffodil bulbs tinged with yellow, a sign of the distinctive flowers ready to bloom. The house was built in 1550 as a private residence. Picture: ARCHANT

Even though the warmer weather and sunshine gave the impression that spring may be just around the corner, Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis were swift reminders that there is still two months of winter left. Picture: ARCHANTEven though the warmer weather and sunshine gave the impression that spring may be just around the corner, Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis were swift reminders that there is still two months of winter left. Picture: ARCHANT

For those seeking a first glimpse of the spring, Christchurch Park could provide the perfect backdrop. Picture: ARCHANTFor those seeking a first glimpse of the spring, Christchurch Park could provide the perfect backdrop. Picture: ARCHANT

