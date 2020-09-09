E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Christchurch Park fireworks cancelled - for first time in 49 years

PUBLISHED: 11:19 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 09 September 2020

The fireworks in Christchurch Park, Ipswich have been cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The fireworks in Christchurch Park, Ipswich have been cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

It has been a mainstay of Ipswich’s calendar for nearly half a century - but now the magnificent Christchurch Park fireworks display has been cancelled, becoming the latest victim of Covid-19.

Thousands of people were expected for Ipswich's Christchurch Park fireworks display - but it has been cancelled for 2020. Picture: MARK LANGFORDThousands of people were expected for Ipswich's Christchurch Park fireworks display - but it has been cancelled for 2020. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group organise the event every year with the support of nearby businesses and organisations, attracting more than 10,000 visitors each time.

It has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for the scout group and other good causes since it started with a bang in 1972, quickly becoming one of the area’s largest displays.

But now, organisers have taken the difficult decision to cancel this year’s outing, which was due to take place on Saturday, October 31.

Ollie Arthur, event manager, said: “Our top priority is the safety of our volunteers, the public and contractors.

Families enjoyed last year's Christchurch Park fireworks in Ipswich. The event has been cancelled in 2020, but there are plans for it to return in 2021. Picture: MARK LANGFORDFamilies enjoyed last year's Christchurch Park fireworks in Ipswich. The event has been cancelled in 2020, but there are plans for it to return in 2021. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

“With no certainty about what the future holds and the potential for a virus resurgence and further lockdown measures possible, the group executive committee has reluctantly come to this decision.

“We have left the decision as late as we could, in the hope that we’d be in a position where we could successfully and safely produce a family friendly night of fireworks and entertainment, we have become known for.”

You may also want to watch:

The last time the annual event was in jeopardy was when Christchurch Park closed for a month following the great storm of 1987.

Coronavirus has forced the cancellation of this year's Christchurch Park fireworks in Ipswich. Picture: MARK LANGFORDCoronavirus has forced the cancellation of this year's Christchurch Park fireworks in Ipswich. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

However, on that occasion, an enormous planning exercise saw the fireworks display move to the Suffolk Showground - meaning that the show went ahead successfully.

Organisers are instead turning their attention to making sure 2021’s Christchurch Park fireworks display is one of the best ever.

Chris Baldry, production manager, said: “We have already begun planning for our 50th anniversary year in 2021 and fully expect to be back with a bang.

“We’d like to thank all our volunteers and supporters who make our events so successful and the public for their continued custom.

“We can’t wait to see you again next year.”

Income from the event has previously funded a purpose-built meeting place, vehicles and equipment as well as subsidised activities and international travel for young people across Ipswich.

Businesses interested in becoming event sponsors for the 50th anniversary fireworks display on Saturday, November 6 2021 at Christchurch Park should visit the “sponsor us” page on the Ipswich fireworks website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy appears in court after allegedly shooting fellow teenager with shotgun in Kesgrave

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after allegedly shooting a fellow teenager in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Timeline of how Kesgrave shooting horror unfolded

A police presence remains in place after a boy, 15, was shot in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fashion chain axes Ipswich store after sales ‘battered by pandemic’

The fashion retailer Quiz has confirmed it will not be reopening its store in the Sailmakers shopping centre, Ipswich. A sign was on the window stating it is now closed. Pic: Quiz

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I guess whoever caught his eye will play’ - Cornell on his battle with Holy for No.1 shirt

Tomas Holy and David Cornell are battling for a starting spot. Picture: STEVE WALLER