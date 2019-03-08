Revealed - What to expect from this year's fireworks at Christchurch Park

Suffolk's biggest firework display will return with a licence to thrill and a jam-packed programme of entertainment later this year - but what's in store?

Christchurch Park Fireworks in 2018, Ipswich. Picture: Rachel Edge Christchurch Park Fireworks in 2018, Ipswich. Picture: Rachel Edge

The 48th fireworks spectacular will return to Christchurch Park in November, with a sensational fireworks display and James Bond inspired evening.

When is it?

On Saturday, November 2 the skies will be lit up with the magical fireworks display, brought to the town by volunteers from the 11th Ipswich Scout Group.

Gates will open at 6pm on the evening, with fireworks at 8pm and the family fun through to 10pm.

What can we expect?

The main feature will be a sensational musical fireworks display, brought to you by Alchemy Fireworks, and accompanied by the greatest theme tunes from the most iconic British film series in history.

There will be all the fun of the fair, catering stalls, a bar, roaring bonfire and more family-friendly entertainment.

Headlining this year's event on the Ipswich 102 Stage will be Forever Bond, a seven-piece band with outstanding vocals and glamorous costumes - entertaining the people of Ipswich with classic hits, from Goldfinger to GoldenEye.

What's new?

This year, ThunderMental Entertainers will be getting sparks flying with their body grinding and fire performances.

Don't miss Chelsea Francis performing her Bond and Beyond tribute show, and Ipswich-based pop and rock band OK.OJ making their debut appearance at the fireworks.

Innovative street drummers iDrum will be making a return appearance to the park following popular demand, and this year you can have a 'selfie' with one of the most sought-after Daniel Craig/James Bond lookalikes in the UK and around the world.

Tickets and timings

Tickets go on sale from Monday, October 7 and are offered at a £1.50 discount off the gate price until Friday, November 1.

The price is £5 for children and £7 for adults.

Tickets can be purchased online here and from all East of England Co-op stores within Ipswich and the surrounding areas.