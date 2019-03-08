Gallery

Can you spot yourself in the Ipswich Music Day crowds?

Kursk played the University of Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

More than 70 individual artists entertained tens of thousands of fans at Ipswich Music Day - one of the biggest free music festivals in the country.

Thousands of music fans in front of the BBC Radio Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Thousands of music fans in front of the BBC Radio Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Five stages were erected in Ipswich's Christchurch Park, for the live event, which attracted an estimated 30,000 music lovers from Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex. Four other performance spaces hosted choirs and orchestras.

The crowds gathered in front of stages ready to see some of the region's best bands and artists on a beautiful day in the centre of the town.

Families flocked to the funfair in the north of the park, bigger than previous years and full of fairground classics like teacups and waltzers.

William Elden, 7 and Evan Self, 7 both from Ipswich found a good vantage point for Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury William Elden, 7 and Evan Self, 7 both from Ipswich found a good vantage point for Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Mark Whiting, commercial manager at Ipswich Borough Council, was very happy with how Music Day came together.

Mr Whiting said: "We have had a lot of people coming through the gate right from 12pm and settling in front of the stages which is great and the atmosphere is fantastic."

Remy James, 10 and Rhys James, 12 from Ipswich enjoying an ince cream and the tunes at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Remy James, 10 and Rhys James, 12 from Ipswich enjoying an ince cream and the tunes at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"A lot of planning goes into an event like this, nine moths of planning to make sure everything is in place.

"This year we have made a concerted effort to make sure we've got a real diverse range of genres from across the board and hopefully that has drawn in audiences into all of the stages."

While there are no plans to change the format of Music Day, Mr Whiting added he is being asked by members of the public if the event would ever run for a whole weekend.

Bobbie Carter, 19, from Colchester and Leah Green, 19, from Clacton with the Town 102 stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Bobbie Carter, 19, from Colchester and Leah Green, 19, from Clacton with the Town 102 stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

He added: "We have to look at the various different option to see if we can develop this event in that way.

"But it is a successful event - around 30,000 come every time we host it - so providing it remains enjoyable and safe for people and it can take place in the park we will continue to keep things going as they are.

"We've got classical stages as well and Elmer's Big Parade in the park so these things can benefit hugely with an event like this happening and people can enjoy them for free even when Music Day is done."

"Who shall we see next?" The Dawes family from Hadleigh at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury "Who shall we see next?" The Dawes family from Hadleigh at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Spike, Tracy Lockwood and Andy Trotsky-Thomson all from Ipswich soaked up the atmosphere at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Spike, Tracy Lockwood and Andy Trotsky-Thomson all from Ipswich soaked up the atmosphere at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Wason McPherson, 23 from Leiston with Verity Fulcher, 21, Cleo Fulcher, 3 and Michael Hamblin, 23 all from Ipswich enjoying Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Wason McPherson, 23 from Leiston with Verity Fulcher, 21, Cleo Fulcher, 3 and Michael Hamblin, 23 all from Ipswich enjoying Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Conor Adams played the Town 102 stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury Conor Adams played the Town 102 stage at Ipswich Music Day 2019. Picture: Neil Didsbury

