In pictures: Ipswich park stays busy on first weekend of lockdown

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

These were the scenes in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park as people took advantage of more relaxed Covid-19 lockdown rules on the first weekend of the second national shutdown.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

People have been told to avoid all non-essential travel as part of the latest regulations, designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Those who leave their homes without a “reasonable excuse” could face fines of £200.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich remained busy on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Christchurch Park in Ipswich remained busy on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

However, the rules are more relaxed than the first lockdown, with unlimited amounts of exercise permitted.

Children in the play area at Chirstchurch Park during the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Children in the play area at Chirstchurch Park during the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

With cool and dry weather on Saturday, people took advantage of the conditions to enjoy the picturesque scenes in Christchurch Park.

Photographer Paul Nixon, who snapped these images, said the park was “buzzing with locals taking in the unseasonable crisp November afternoon before Remembrance Sunday”.

Christchurch Park's play area remained 'buzzing' during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Christchurch Park's play area remained 'buzzing' during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

He added: “Most were observing social distancing although I have to day I was amazed that the children’s play area was still open and it was absolutely rammed with children and their parents.”

Many people took advantage of the dry weather to enjoy Christchurch Park ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Many people took advantage of the dry weather to enjoy Christchurch Park ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

People were also seen out and about in Ipswich town centre and the Cornhill during the weekend, even though all non-essential stores have been ordered to close.

Shoppers were out in force the day before the lockdown, with queues outside Primark on Wednesday afternoon.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

The lockdown is due to end on December 2, with Suffolk police saying that they will deal with potential offenders sensibly, proportionately and fairly.

Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY Christchurch Park in Ipswich on the first weekend of the second coronavirus lockdown. Picture: PAUL NIXON/PAUL NIXON PHOTOGRAPHY

They will also use the four Es - engaging with possible rule-breakers, explaining the rules, encouraging them to comply but enforcing with fines as a last resort.

