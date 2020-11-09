In pictures: Ipswich park stays busy on first weekend of lockdown
PUBLISHED: 12:36 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 09 November 2020
These were the scenes in Ipswich’s Christchurch Park as people took advantage of more relaxed Covid-19 lockdown rules on the first weekend of the second national shutdown.
People have been told to avoid all non-essential travel as part of the latest regulations, designed to halt the spread of Covid-19.
Those who leave their homes without a “reasonable excuse” could face fines of £200.
However, the rules are more relaxed than the first lockdown, with unlimited amounts of exercise permitted.
With cool and dry weather on Saturday, people took advantage of the conditions to enjoy the picturesque scenes in Christchurch Park.
Photographer Paul Nixon, who snapped these images, said the park was “buzzing with locals taking in the unseasonable crisp November afternoon before Remembrance Sunday”.
He added: “Most were observing social distancing although I have to day I was amazed that the children’s play area was still open and it was absolutely rammed with children and their parents.”
People were also seen out and about in Ipswich town centre and the Cornhill during the weekend, even though all non-essential stores have been ordered to close.
Shoppers were out in force the day before the lockdown, with queues outside Primark on Wednesday afternoon.
The lockdown is due to end on December 2, with Suffolk police saying that they will deal with potential offenders sensibly, proportionately and fairly.
They will also use the four Es - engaging with possible rule-breakers, explaining the rules, encouraging them to comply but enforcing with fines as a last resort.
