First look at new children’s play area in Christchurch Park

Sofia and Torin Lang at the new play area in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Ipswich’s new Christchurch Park play area has welcomed its first children...and has even given a few councillors the chance to show off their inner childishness!

Charlie Cleverley enjoys the new Christchurch Park play area in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlie Cleverley enjoys the new Christchurch Park play area in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new play area was unveiled on Monday morning after being installed during the lockdown. The pirate ship and loose safety woodchips have been replaced by a fantasy castle and butterfly built on top of a rubberised safety surface.

Kompan with the Ipswich Borough Council landscape team at the new play area in Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Kompan with the Ipswich Borough Council landscape team at the new play area in Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich council portfolio holder for parks, Phil Smart, said the new play area would be much safer because the old surface could hide some nasty sharp object, creating a hazard for children.

Phil Smart, portfolio holder for parks at Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Phil Smart, portfolio holder for parks at Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “We have been bringing in new play areas all over the town – this follows Bourne Park, St Augustines, Maple Park and Dumbarton Road.

“You have to remember that most homes in Ipswich are Band A or B council tax, they’re small houses with tiny gardens or flats with no gardens at all. This is the garden for many children in the town.”

The new play area replaces the 1990s playground which has been used by tens of thousands of children over the years – and is a focal point of Christchurch Park.

Mr Smart was joined by St Margaret’s councillors Inga and Tim Lockington, along with their Liberal Democrat colleague Oliver Holmes, to try out the new play equipment and hear what the young users had to say about it.