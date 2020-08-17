First look at new children’s play area in Christchurch Park
PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 17 August 2020
Charlotte Bond
Ipswich’s new Christchurch Park play area has welcomed its first children...and has even given a few councillors the chance to show off their inner childishness!
The new play area was unveiled on Monday morning after being installed during the lockdown. The pirate ship and loose safety woodchips have been replaced by a fantasy castle and butterfly built on top of a rubberised safety surface.
Ipswich council portfolio holder for parks, Phil Smart, said the new play area would be much safer because the old surface could hide some nasty sharp object, creating a hazard for children.
He said: “We have been bringing in new play areas all over the town – this follows Bourne Park, St Augustines, Maple Park and Dumbarton Road.
“You have to remember that most homes in Ipswich are Band A or B council tax, they’re small houses with tiny gardens or flats with no gardens at all. This is the garden for many children in the town.”
The new play area replaces the 1990s playground which has been used by tens of thousands of children over the years – and is a focal point of Christchurch Park.
Mr Smart was joined by St Margaret’s councillors Inga and Tim Lockington, along with their Liberal Democrat colleague Oliver Holmes, to try out the new play equipment and hear what the young users had to say about it.
