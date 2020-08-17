E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

First look at new children’s play area in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 17 August 2020

Sofia and Torin Lang at the new play area in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sofia and Torin Lang at the new play area in Ipswich's Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Ipswich’s new Christchurch Park play area has welcomed its first children...and has even given a few councillors the chance to show off their inner childishness!

Charlie Cleverley enjoys the new Christchurch Park play area in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDCharlie Cleverley enjoys the new Christchurch Park play area in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The new play area was unveiled on Monday morning after being installed during the lockdown. The pirate ship and loose safety woodchips have been replaced by a fantasy castle and butterfly built on top of a rubberised safety surface.

Kompan with the Ipswich Borough Council landscape team at the new play area in Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDKompan with the Ipswich Borough Council landscape team at the new play area in Christchurch Park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich council portfolio holder for parks, Phil Smart, said the new play area would be much safer because the old surface could hide some nasty sharp object, creating a hazard for children.

Phil Smart, portfolio holder for parks at Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPhil Smart, portfolio holder for parks at Ipswich Borough Council. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

He said: “We have been bringing in new play areas all over the town – this follows Bourne Park, St Augustines, Maple Park and Dumbarton Road.

You may also want to watch:

“You have to remember that most homes in Ipswich are Band A or B council tax, they’re small houses with tiny gardens or flats with no gardens at all. This is the garden for many children in the town.”

MORE: Work starts on new play area during lockdown

The new play area replaces the 1990s playground which has been used by tens of thousands of children over the years – and is a focal point of Christchurch Park.

Mr Smart was joined by St Margaret’s councillors Inga and Tim Lockington, along with their Liberal Democrat colleague Oliver Holmes, to try out the new play equipment and hear what the young users had to say about it.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

One year on: Your pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Looking back at your photos from when Ed Sheeran performed at Chantry Park over 4 nights in 2019 Picture: MARIE COLLINS, MATT JOSLIN, HEATHER GLASSON AND LOUISE HAMILTON

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Very worrying time’ - unemployment in Ipswich nearly DOUBLES amid swathe of job cuts

Ipwich has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

One year on: Your pictures from Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Looking back at your photos from when Ed Sheeran performed at Chantry Park over 4 nights in 2019 Picture: MARIE COLLINS, MATT JOSLIN, HEATHER GLASSON AND LOUISE HAMILTON

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Very worrying time’ - unemployment in Ipswich nearly DOUBLES amid swathe of job cuts

Ipwich has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefit. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Court hears of man’s movements prior to fatal incident outside Kebapizza takeaway

Floral tributes to Richard Day were left outside Kebapizza, in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man reportedly punched in the face at Ipswich Lidl

Police were called to the Lidl on London Road in Ipswich following reports of an assault Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Unknown liquid thrown inside car during assault in Ipswich

The incident happened on Upper Brook Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Headteachers ‘delighted’ at U-turn on A-level and GCSE controversy

The government has made a U-turn on its controversial A-Level and GCSE algorithm Picture: RUI VIERIA/PA WIRE

‘I still have my best to offer’ - Big striker Hawkins excited about Town move

New Ipswich Town striker Oli Hawkins Picture: ITFC