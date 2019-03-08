Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tenth person bailed following Christchurch Park stabbing

PUBLISHED: 15:59 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 01 May 2019

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A teenage boy arrested in connection with a stabbing in Christchurch Park has been released on bail.

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the leg Picture: ARCHANTThe police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a 15-year-old was stabbed in the leg Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm on Monday, April 22 following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park.

Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers attended the scene a short time later and discovered that a 15-year-old teenage boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has subsequently been discharged.

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22 Picture: ARCHANTThe police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22 Picture: ARCHANT

A 16-year-old teenage boy was arrested yesterday, Tuesday, April 30. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released on bail until Monday, May 27.

Nine other people, aged between 15 and 21 years old, have all been bailed in connection with the incident. They are all due to return to police later this month.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday. They been released on bail until Friday. May 24.

Another teenage boy, aged 16, was arrested on Friday and was taken into custody. He has since been released on bail until Friday, May 24, pending further investigation.

Two other boys, both 15, were arrested on Wednesday, April 24. They were subsequently released on bail until Monday, May 20.

Four other people, three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman, who were all arrested in connection with the incident, have also been released on bail until Tuesday, May 14, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around 6.10pm on Monday, April 22.

Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Noisy neighbour in court for blaring songs like ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’

Milkshake by Kelis was also on Tara Girling's playlist Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

New bid to defuse tensions over student parking around One Sixth Form College in Ipswich

Some properties have nailed signed to their fences, while others in Cherry Blossom Close, Ipswich, have stuck signs on the cars of some Suffolk One students Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: Sandy Martin brings cost of St Francis Tower work to House of Commons

St Francis Tower's cladding was removed last year. Photo: Rachel Edge

Change in drug trade caused rise in violent crime, says Suffolk criminologist

Dr Paul Andell, senior criminology lecturer at the University of Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists