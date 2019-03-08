Tenth person bailed following Christchurch Park stabbing

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A teenage boy arrested in connection with a stabbing in Christchurch Park has been released on bail.

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm on Monday, April 22 following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion in Christchurch Park.

Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers attended the scene a short time later and discovered that a 15-year-old teenage boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has subsequently been discharged.

A 16-year-old teenage boy was arrested yesterday, Tuesday, April 30. He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has subsequently been released on bail until Monday, May 27.

Nine other people, aged between 15 and 21 years old, have all been bailed in connection with the incident. They are all due to return to police later this month.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday. They been released on bail until Friday. May 24.

Another teenage boy, aged 16, was arrested on Friday and was taken into custody. He has since been released on bail until Friday, May 24, pending further investigation.

Two other boys, both 15, were arrested on Wednesday, April 24. They were subsequently released on bail until Monday, May 20.

Four other people, three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman, who were all arrested in connection with the incident, have also been released on bail until Tuesday, May 14, pending further enquiries.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around 6.10pm on Monday, April 22.

Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org