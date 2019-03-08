Video

Were you at the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Christchurch Park?

Four year old George Leonard from Ipswich enjoying an ice cream at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

If you went down to Christchurch Park at the weekend, you were in for a big surprise - as a giant Teddy Bears' Picnic was held for young children in the glorious sunshine.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elliot Smith (4), Ruby Barker (5), Archie Smith (6) and Arabella Waddle (5) all from Ipswich, enjoyed the racing cars at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury Elliot Smith (4), Ruby Barker (5), Archie Smith (6) and Arabella Waddle (5) all from Ipswich, enjoyed the racing cars at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The event marked the start of Ipswich Borough Council's summer programme of events - and certainly did not disappoint the hundreds of people who attended.

As well as a Teddy Bear Hunt in Christchurch Mansion, there was plenty to keep the young children occupied including a nerf shooting game, traditional playground stalls such as hook a duck, balloon modelling, face painting and more.

Toddlers could also take part in music workshops while animals including goats and ducks were brought along for the children to see.

Mums and dads could also look around the vintage vehicles on display through the event on Sunday, June 16, between noon and 4pm.

Daniel King (12) and Aleah King (5) from Ipswich at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury Daniel King (12) and Aleah King (5) from Ipswich at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Almost got it. A youngster hooking a duck at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich over the weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury Almost got it. A youngster hooking a duck at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich over the weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Parker Bayliss (6) from Ipswich, with her unicorn bag at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury Parker Bayliss (6) from Ipswich, with her unicorn bag at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch: