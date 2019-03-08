Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 13°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Were you at the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Christchurch Park?

PUBLISHED: 18:05 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 16 June 2019

Four year old George Leonard from Ipswich enjoying an ice cream at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Four year old George Leonard from Ipswich enjoying an ice cream at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

If you went down to Christchurch Park at the weekend, you were in for a big surprise - as a giant Teddy Bears' Picnic was held for young children in the glorious sunshine.

Elliot Smith (4), Ruby Barker (5), Archie Smith (6) and Arabella Waddle (5) all from Ipswich, enjoyed the racing cars at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburyElliot Smith (4), Ruby Barker (5), Archie Smith (6) and Arabella Waddle (5) all from Ipswich, enjoyed the racing cars at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The event marked the start of Ipswich Borough Council's summer programme of events - and certainly did not disappoint the hundreds of people who attended.

As well as a Teddy Bear Hunt in Christchurch Mansion, there was plenty to keep the young children occupied including a nerf shooting game, traditional playground stalls such as hook a duck, balloon modelling, face painting and more.

Toddlers could also take part in music workshops while animals including goats and ducks were brought along for the children to see.

Mums and dads could also look around the vintage vehicles on display through the event on Sunday, June 16, between noon and 4pm.

Daniel King (12) and Aleah King (5) from Ipswich at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburyDaniel King (12) and Aleah King (5) from Ipswich at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Almost got it. A youngster hooking a duck at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich over the weekend. Picture: Neil DidsburyAlmost got it. A youngster hooking a duck at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park, Ipswich over the weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Parker Bayliss (6) from Ipswich, with her unicorn bag at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park. Picture: Neil DidsburyParker Bayliss (6) from Ipswich, with her unicorn bag at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park. Picture: Neil Didsbury

You may also want to watch:

There was a selection of farm animals for children to meet at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Sunday. Picture: Neil DidsburyThere was a selection of farm animals for children to meet at the Teddy Bears Picnic in Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Sunday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry near Ipswich

The crash happened on the A1071, Hurdle Makers Lane, at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Fatal crash victim named as Ipswich teenager

The crash happened on the A1071 at Burstall Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Lane reopens after multi-vehicle crash causes long delays on A14

A crash on the approach to the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is causing delays. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We are all very proud’ - Ipswich chef named best in country

Dave Wall, Head Chef at The Unruly Pig. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘She will continue to fight’ – brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

WATCH: Have you ever wondered how an Elmer comes to life?

Laura Beardsell-Moore with her Elmer Poppy Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Homes evacuated in Ipswich fire drama

Nearby residents had to be evacuated Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

An aerial picture of the Pinewood, Belstead and Chantry areas of Ipswich. Picture: MIKE PAGE

Were you at the Teddy Bears’ Picnic in Christchurch Park?

Four year old George Leonard from Ipswich enjoying an ice cream at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Christchurch Park in Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists