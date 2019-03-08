Were you at the Teddy Bears' Picnic in Christchurch Park?
PUBLISHED: 18:05 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 16 June 2019
If you went down to Christchurch Park at the weekend, you were in for a big surprise - as a giant Teddy Bears' Picnic was held for young children in the glorious sunshine.
The event marked the start of Ipswich Borough Council's summer programme of events - and certainly did not disappoint the hundreds of people who attended.
As well as a Teddy Bear Hunt in Christchurch Mansion, there was plenty to keep the young children occupied including a nerf shooting game, traditional playground stalls such as hook a duck, balloon modelling, face painting and more.
Toddlers could also take part in music workshops while animals including goats and ducks were brought along for the children to see.
Mums and dads could also look around the vintage vehicles on display through the event on Sunday, June 16, between noon and 4pm.