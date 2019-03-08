Partly Cloudy

Looking back to 1997 when fun in the sun came to Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 20:18 09 April 2019

The Orchestrelle choir take to the stage to angelically sing to the crowds in the park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The Orchestrelle choir take to the stage to angelically sing to the crowds in the park Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Jamie Niblock

Back in the 1990s thousands of music lovers flocked to Ipswich’s Chistchurch Park to enjoy a feast of classical sounds.

Wave to the camera! Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKWave to the camera! Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

It was the first time such an event had been held – with organisers targeting a new audience and encouraging families to bring their picnics to enjoy an evening in the summer sun, eating and listening to excellent music.

The people of Ipswich congregate on the hill in Christchurch Park to watch Orchestrelle Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKThe people of Ipswich congregate on the hill in Christchurch Park to watch Orchestrelle Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Ipswich Star photographer Jamie Niblock went along in 1997 to capture the event on camera – as people of all ages enjoyed choirs, quartets and orchestras playing quality music from the past and modern classical music.

Soaking up the summer sounds Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKSoaking up the summer sounds Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The big finale in Christchurch Park as a firework display is launched Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKThe big finale in Christchurch Park as a firework display is launched Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

A relaxing summer's weekend in Christchurch park, taking in the Orchestrelle event Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKA relaxing summer's weekend in Christchurch park, taking in the Orchestrelle event Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Rule Britannia! A Last Night of the Proms atmosphere at the event Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKRule Britannia! A Last Night of the Proms atmosphere at the event Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

You can never have too many hats Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKYou can never have too many hats Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

The evenings frequently had a Last Night of the Proms theme, giving everyone the chance to wave flags and wear Union Jack attire.

Party like it's 1997 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCKParty like it's 1997 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

For several years the stage was left up for a Praise in the Park event featuring a range of modern Christian music the following day.

Do you remember Orchestrelle? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

