Looking back to 1997 when fun in the sun came to Christchurch Park

Back in the 1990s thousands of music lovers flocked to Ipswich’s Chistchurch Park to enjoy a feast of classical sounds.

It was the first time such an event had been held – with organisers targeting a new audience and encouraging families to bring their picnics to enjoy an evening in the summer sun, eating and listening to excellent music.

Ipswich Star photographer Jamie Niblock went along in 1997 to capture the event on camera – as people of all ages enjoyed choirs, quartets and orchestras playing quality music from the past and modern classical music.

The evenings frequently had a Last Night of the Proms theme, giving everyone the chance to wave flags and wear Union Jack attire.

For several years the stage was left up for a Praise in the Park event featuring a range of modern Christian music the following day.

Do you remember Orchestrelle? To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk