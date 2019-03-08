Park user complains Christchurch Park fence work is 'garish' - what do you think?

The gates at Christchurch Park are currently being treated with preservative paint. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Ipswich council has defended restoration work at Christchurch Park which has left one user asking whether it is being replaced by Disneyworld!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The gates at the Upper Arboretum opposite Ipswich School on Henley Road are being treated with a water-based wood paint that is designed to protect them in the British weather.

However the colour is much brighter than they were, prompting park user David Blackmore to say: "All the beautiful natural oak gates in the park have been painted unnecessarily this awful garish colour that does not blend well with the greenery of the park.

"The paint will fade and look tatty and require repeated repainting. What a waste of money and environmentally unsound. Whereas the beautiful natural oak gates were perfect for the park setting and have been permanently ruined.

You may also want to watch:

"There are other changes on Christchurch Park also. For example outside the mansion the seating area now has slate under the tables another eyesore not in keeping, or sympathetic with Christchurch Park. And several what look like plasticky pots with topiary have been placed in front of Christchurch Mansion."

Mr Blackmore added: "The above may seem trivial but who knows will be next? Maybe take up the grass and put Astro turf down in its place! Or maybe paint the tree trunks multi-colours or better still why not just steamroller the park and replace it with Disneyworld (if only they had the money they probably would!)?"

A spokeswoman for the council said the work on the gates was part of regular maintenance at the park.

She added: "The heritage of Christchurch Park is very important to us, as is the feedback we receive from visitors, which is why various works were carried out over the summer months to enhance it - including the installation of a new seating area at the Soane Street entrance, new and replacement fencing, additional planting and the treating of fences, gates and information boards.

"All the work carried out by staff and volunteers across our parks is done so with careful consideration of the park setting and we were delighted that over the summer this was recognised when Christchurch Park and Holywells Park were independently nominated for the UK's Best Park 2019 award, with both ranking in the top 20% for the East of England."