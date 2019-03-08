Park paths set to reopen after Ipswich council's rangers clear brambles

Footpaths in Christchurch Park have become overgrown. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

Visitors heading to Christchurch Mansion for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition should be able to enjoy more of the park after this week when a popular nature walk is reopened.

Part of the path around the Wilderness Pond has been closed for several weeks after brambles and other plants took over during the warm, wet spell - but park rangers are clearing the area and it should be open as normal by the end of this week.

They will also cut back on brambles that have encroached on paths that have remained open.

One regular walker said: "It's been getting worse around there. We often walk across that area of the park and you have to dodge the brambles all the time. They're just at the right height to scratch a baby in a pushchair. A few years ago they spent millions on improving the park and now the paths are like this. It's a bit of a shame!"