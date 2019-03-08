E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Park paths set to reopen after Ipswich council's rangers clear brambles

PUBLISHED: 19:00 19 August 2019

Footpaths in Christchurch Park have become overgrown. Picture: SUBMITTED

Footpaths in Christchurch Park have become overgrown. Picture: SUBMITTED

Archant

Visitors heading to Christchurch Mansion for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition should be able to enjoy more of the park after this week when a popular nature walk is reopened.

One of the paths in Christchurch Park has been closed for several weeks. Picture; SUBMITTEDOne of the paths in Christchurch Park has been closed for several weeks. Picture; SUBMITTED

You may also want to watch:

Part of the path around the Wilderness Pond has been closed for several weeks after brambles and other plants took over during the warm, wet spell - but park rangers are clearing the area and it should be open as normal by the end of this week.

Footpaths in Christchurch Park have become overgrown. Picture: SUBMITTEDFootpaths in Christchurch Park have become overgrown. Picture: SUBMITTED

They will also cut back on brambles that have encroached on paths that have remained open.

One regular walker said: "It's been getting worse around there. We often walk across that area of the park and you have to dodge the brambles all the time. They're just at the right height to scratch a baby in a pushchair. A few years ago they spent millions on improving the park and now the paths are like this. It's a bit of a shame!"

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – Rooftop garden and restaurant overlooking Waterfront planned for derelict factory

A CGI image of what the new-look Burtons arts and media hub could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

The 17 questions you need answered ahead of Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park gigs

Where are the toilets? How many bars are there? Can I bring in fireworks? All your Ed Sheeran Chantry Park gig questions answered Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Girl punched, kicked and robbed in park – while attacker filmed it

A teenage girl was assaulted in Burrsville Park, off Burrs Road in Clacton on Friday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man in court charged with absconding from open prison

Antonio Wells is accused of absconding from HMP Hollesley Bay Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man accused of assault on officer following five-hour police incident

Police outside a property in Top Street, Martlesham Picture: VICTORIA PERDUSA

Ed Sheeran exhibition prepares to open – how did he get into a lion’s mouth?

Launch of the Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hollywood comes to town for Aldeburgh’s annual carnival

Aldeburgh Carnival Procession, 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists