Pond weed cleared to bring clear water for Ipswich Music Day

PUBLISHED: 16:54 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 05 July 2019

George Leeks of Stiillwater Management of Manningtree helping to clear the Round Pond in the park of a build up of pond weed.. Pictures: Paul Nixon Phottography

George Leeks of Stiillwater Management of Manningtree helping to clear the Round Pond in the park of a build up of pond weed.. Pictures: Paul Nixon Phottography

Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

The Round Pond at Ipswich's Christchurch Park is looking perfect for the tens of thousands of visitors to Ipswich Music Day on Sunday after pond weed was cleared from it.

The Round Pond in Christchurch Park, Ipswich where tons of pondweed have been removed over the past couple of days. Pictures: Paul Nixon PhottographyThe Round Pond in Christchurch Park, Ipswich where tons of pondweed have been removed over the past couple of days. Pictures: Paul Nixon Phottography

Contractors from Essex company Stillwater Management moved in earlier this week to pull up the weed that had been choking the pond and the aquatic life that makes it its home.

Nick Bishop of Stiillwater Management of Manningtree who was helping to clear the Round Pond in the park of a build up of pond weed. The weed was left beside the pond to give amphibians the chance to return to the water. Pictures: Paul Nixon PhottographyNick Bishop of Stiillwater Management of Manningtree who was helping to clear the Round Pond in the park of a build up of pond weed. The weed was left beside the pond to give amphibians the chance to return to the water. Pictures: Paul Nixon Phottography

The weed was removed by specialist equipment on a boat and by a grabber from the side of the pond - with piles of weed left beside the water.

This was left for several days to allow any amphibians caught in the week to escape back into the water - and allow it to dry out and become easier to handle.

The weed was eventually removed on Friday as preparations for Sunday were being tuned up - thousands of people are expected to go past the pond as they head to the stages for the massive free music festival across the park.

