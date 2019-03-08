Breaking

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

A 17-year-old woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in Christchurch Park.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 15 when a woman was sexually assaulted.

The woman reported the incident to officers who later closed the park and cordoned off an area in between the main pond and the war memorial.

Detectives are now investigating the incident but understand that the two people were known to each other.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing forensic officers working in the semi-wooded area which had been cordoned off by police officers for several hours during the morning.

The entire park was closed to the public for a time but reopened later in the day.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police are continuing enquiries into a serious sexual assault in Ipswich.

"A woman, aged 17, reported she had been assaulted in the early hours of Sunday September 15 in the Christchurch Park area.

"A cordon that was in place at the scene has now been lifted and investigations continue but it is understood the two parties are known to each other.

"Anyone who has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/55654/19."