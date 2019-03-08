E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

PUBLISHED: 20:01 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:46 15 September 2019

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

A 17-year-old woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in Christchurch Park.

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANPhotos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 15 when a woman was sexually assaulted.

The woman reported the incident to officers who later closed the park and cordoned off an area in between the main pond and the war memorial.

Detectives are now investigating the incident but understand that the two people were known to each other.

Eye-witnesses reported seeing forensic officers working in the semi-wooded area which had been cordoned off by police officers for several hours during the morning.

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANPhotos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

The entire park was closed to the public for a time but reopened later in the day.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police are continuing enquiries into a serious sexual assault in Ipswich.

"A woman, aged 17, reported she had been assaulted in the early hours of Sunday September 15 in the Christchurch Park area.

"A cordon that was in place at the scene has now been lifted and investigations continue but it is understood the two parties are known to each other.

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVANPhotos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

"Anyone who has knowledge of the incident is asked to contact police quoting crime reference 37/55654/19."

Most Read

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Why was a stealth bomber flying low over Ipswich?

The B-2 stealth bomber was seen over the skies of Ipswich Picture: SENIOR AIRMAN THOMAS BARLEY/USAF

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Why was a stealth bomber flying low over Ipswich?

The B-2 stealth bomber was seen over the skies of Ipswich Picture: SENIOR AIRMAN THOMAS BARLEY/USAF

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Detectives investigate serious sexual assault of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Major police incidents at two Ipswich parks

Chantry Park in Ipswich is closed as emergency services deal with an incident Picture: GAVIN ABERY

15-year-old achieve dream by representing country at world karate competition

Isaac Moore will represent England at the Junior Karate World Championships in Chile next month. Picture: EMMA MOORE

Spurs loanee Georgiou itching to make his full Town debut

Anthony Georgiou has made four substitute appearances for Ipswich Town since arriving on loan from Tottenham. Photo: Pagepix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists