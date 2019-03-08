Sledging, snow ball fights and snowmen in Christchurch park in 1979
Today we hit the slopes and sled back to Christchurch park in January 1979 where the youngsters enjoyed a snow day.
Back in 1979 the UK was a little less prepared for the impact of snow than it is today.
Weather forecasts were not as technical or precise, and there was no internet to keep track of snowfall, school closures, road problems and so on.
There were no mobile phones and a huge proportion of households still had no home landline.
If you couldn't get to school or felt it was unsafe to travel, you simply stayed home - or went to the nearest park to enjoy the fun of sledging and snowball fights.
Christchurch Park was the go-to destination for hundreds of children when a snow day struck with the hill beyond the playpark perfect for sledges.
The winter of 1978-79 was the coldest since the big freeze of 1963 and large parts of the country experienced periods of snow with Suffolk suffering in mid-February.
