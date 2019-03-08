E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Sledging, snow ball fights and snowmen in Christchurch park in 1979

PUBLISHED: 14:13 23 October 2019

A pair of friends were wrapped up warm in their thick coats and wellies ready to take on the snow Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

A pair of friends were wrapped up warm in their thick coats and wellies ready to take on the snow Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Richard Snasdell

Today we hit the slopes and sled back to Christchurch park in January 1979 where the youngsters enjoyed a snow day.

Sledging, snowman building and snowball fights took place in the park all day in the the new year of 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLSledging, snowman building and snowball fights took place in the park all day in the the new year of 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Back in 1979 the UK was a little less prepared for the impact of snow than it is today.

The park was filled with youngsters enjoying themselves in the snow Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe park was filled with youngsters enjoying themselves in the snow Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Weather forecasts were not as technical or precise, and there was no internet to keep track of snowfall, school closures, road problems and so on.

This pair ambitiously took on a snow slope together, which ended up in a sledging avalanche for one member of the duo Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThis pair ambitiously took on a snow slope together, which ended up in a sledging avalanche for one member of the duo Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

There were no mobile phones and a huge proportion of households still had no home landline.

A pair of lads having a blast in the park during the holidays of 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLA pair of lads having a blast in the park during the holidays of 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

If you couldn't get to school or felt it was unsafe to travel, you simply stayed home - or went to the nearest park to enjoy the fun of sledging and snowball fights.

We take a look back at people of all ages having fun in the snow in Christchurch park 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLWe take a look back at people of all ages having fun in the snow in Christchurch park 1979 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Christchurch Park was the go-to destination for hundreds of children when a snow day struck with the hill beyond the playpark perfect for sledges.

The winter of 1978-79 was the coldest since the big freeze of 1963 and large parts of the country experienced periods of snow with Suffolk suffering in mid-February.

Did you go sledging in Christchurch Park in 1979 - or recognise anyone in our gallery. To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

