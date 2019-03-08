Video

Call for more police patrols after Christchurch Park stabbing

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22. Picture: ARCHANT

Residents living close to Christchurch Park are calling for greater police presence after a 15-year-old was stabbed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed. Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm last night following reports that a group of young people were involved in a fight near Christchurch Mansion.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg in what officers believes was a targeted attack.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance but was later transferred to Colchester Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Tony Bird, who lives near the park, was shocked by the recent attack and fears that there are not enough police on the streets.

Residents have been left shocked following the recent knife attack in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT Residents have been left shocked following the recent knife attack in Christchurch Park. Picture: ARCHANT

He said: “It's scary when it happens on your doorstep – this town is getting worse and worse.”

The 53-year-old continued: “There are no police around. Fifteen years ago you would walk through the town centre and see a couple of officers and now there's none.”

Police believe that the bank holiday attack followed a fight between a group of young people, with people reportedly running out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

A 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident and were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

The park was closed to the public shortly after the incident, with police cordons in place.

Ipswich Borough Council is co-operating with Suffolk Constabulary's inquiry

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via its anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org