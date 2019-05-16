Partly Cloudy

Four teens answer bail following arrests in park stabbing investigation

16 May, 2019 - 07:30
The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22. Picture: ARCHANT

Three teenage boys have been re-bailed by police following their arrests in connection with an alleged stabbing in Ipswich's Christchurch Park.

The three 15-year-old boys have been re-bailed to return to be police on Monday, May 20.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman, also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

All four answered bail this week following their arrests on Tuesday, April 23 - the day after police were called to the park following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion, shortly after 6.10pm.

A total of 10 people, aged between 15 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two other boys, both 15, were arrested on Wednesday, April 24.

They were subsequently released on bail until Monday, May 20 - the same day as the three other 15-year-old suspects are due to return to answer bail for a second time.

A 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday, April 27.

They were released on bail until Friday, May 24.

Another teenage boy, aged 16, was released on bail until the same date following his arrest on Friday, April 26.

A third 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday, April 30 and released on bail until Monday, May 27.

Police attended the scene in Christchurch Park a short time after members of a group were seen running out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers arrived to discover a 15-year-old teenage boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said police were continuing to investigate the incident and would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward with information.

Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

