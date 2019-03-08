Christchurch Park stabbing: Two boys, both 15, questioned and bailed

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Two teenage boys have been released on bail after being questioned over the “targeted” stabbing of another teenager in Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22 Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed shortly after 6pm on Monday, April 22 Picture: ARCHANT

Police were called shortly after 6.10pm on Monday, April 22, following reports that a group of young people were involved in an altercation near Christchurch Mansion in the park in central Ipswich.

Members of the group then ran out of the park in the direction of Fonnereau Road.

Officers attended the scene a short time later and discovered that a 15-year-old boy had sustained a stab wound to his upper leg. He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a stable condition.

Another two teenage boys, both aged 15, were arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, April 24.

They have been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre and questioned.

The pair were bailed by police until May 20, pending further enquiries.

They join four other people - three 15-year-old boys and an 18-year-old woman – who were all arrested in connection with the incident and have subsequently been released on bail until Tuesday 14 May, pending further enquiries.

The park was closed to the public shortly after the incident and police cordons were put in place. The cordons were lifted the following day, April 23.

Detectives are keen to hear from anyone that was in Christchurch Park around 6.10pm on Monday. Anyone with information should contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting crime reference 37/22672/19.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form