Iconic classic vehicle rally to return for 50th year

A cavalcade of classics make their way on to the seafront at Felixtowe during the annual Historic Vehicle Run. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A popular classic vehicle rally between Ipswich and Felixstowe is planning to return for its 50th anniversary after thousands of enthusiasts attended its latest outing.

A classic Hillman in pristine condition was among hundreds of old vehicles on show in Felixtowe during the Historic Vehicle Run. Picture: Neil Didsbury A classic Hillman in pristine condition was among hundreds of old vehicles on show in Felixtowe during the Historic Vehicle Run. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Each year the rally sees more than 500 vehicles, including cars, lorries, buses, bikes and even tanks parade from Christchurch Park to Felixstowe seafront.

Organised by Ipswich Transport Museum, it is thought that thousands of people visited the seaside town to admire the vehicles parked on the promenade during this year's event, held on Sunday, May 5.

Others sat on their deck chairs along Colchester Road in Ipswich to wave them off.

A spokesman for Visit Felixstowe said: "Big congratulations to all the helpers and volunteers from the Ipswich Transport Museum for another hugely successful Ipswich to Felixstowe classic vehicle rally.

Peter Hanman from Holbrook pulls up on Felixtowe seafront in his Dellow Mk I after taking part in the Historic Vehicle Run from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury Peter Hanman from Holbrook pulls up on Felixtowe seafront in his Dellow Mk I after taking part in the Historic Vehicle Run from Ipswich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

"It was great to work alongside you on this event and we look forward to celebrating and welcoming the 50th anniversary rally in 2020."

Curiosity at the woven basket sidecar on this classic motorcycle on Felixtowe seafront. Picture: Neil Didsbury Curiosity at the woven basket sidecar on this classic motorcycle on Felixtowe seafront. Picture: Neil Didsbury