Iconic classic vehicle rally to return for 50th year
PUBLISHED: 19:55 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:55 12 May 2019
Archant
A popular classic vehicle rally between Ipswich and Felixstowe is planning to return for its 50th anniversary after thousands of enthusiasts attended its latest outing.
Each year the rally sees more than 500 vehicles, including cars, lorries, buses, bikes and even tanks parade from Christchurch Park to Felixstowe seafront.
Organised by Ipswich Transport Museum, it is thought that thousands of people visited the seaside town to admire the vehicles parked on the promenade during this year's event, held on Sunday, May 5.
Others sat on their deck chairs along Colchester Road in Ipswich to wave them off.
A spokesman for Visit Felixstowe said: "Big congratulations to all the helpers and volunteers from the Ipswich Transport Museum for another hugely successful Ipswich to Felixstowe classic vehicle rally.
"It was great to work alongside you on this event and we look forward to celebrating and welcoming the 50th anniversary rally in 2020."