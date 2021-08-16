Published: 4:47 PM August 16, 2021

Felixstowe opera singer Christina Johnston has performed in front of thousands for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

The internationally-known singer, who grew up in Framlingham, appeared with classical superstar Russell Watson in front of more than 8,000 people in Last Night of the Heritage Proms at Audley End on Sunday, August 15.

Christina Johnston, from Felixstowe, performing at Audley End - Credit: Heritage Live

Ms Johnston said: "After 18 months of no performances, it was just amazing to be thinking more about the performance than social distancing. We all said we felt life was normal again."

The soloists performed together with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the NHS Choir and composer Mike Moran in the Heritage Live concert, at the English Heritage site near Saffron Walden.

Fireworks at the Last Night of the Heritage Proms concert - Credit: Heritage Live

"Never did I believe when I was a young girl in Framlingham that I would get to perform with the incredible voice that is Russell Watson. It was the best night of my career," said Ms Johnston.

The pair performed Barcelona, made famous by Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballé.

Ms Johnston had returned to the stage earlier this month at Wherstead Park, and will perform with Russell Watson again in 2022, in concerts at Engelfield House and Ardlingly

The Last Night of the Heritage Proms concert was staged at Audley End in Essex - Credit: Heritage Live

Christina Johnston from Felixstowe appeared at the Last Night of the Heritage Proms concert at Audley End - Credit: Heritage Live



