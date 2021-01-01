Published: 12:30 PM January 1, 2021

A Suffolk opera singer has been featured on the soundtrack to a new Hollywood movie.

Christina Johnston, from Felixstowe, is performing on the soundtrack of Wonder Woman 1984.

The movie is a sequel to the highly popular Wonder Woman film released in 2017 and features actress Gal Gadot in the title role.

Ms Johnston is featured in a piece called Voi Che Sapete from from Mozart's Le Nozze Di Figaro, The Marriage of Figaro.

The song is a collaboration between the Suffolk singer and her colleagues from the band Hybrid who are already well known in the film music industry.

It was her work with Hybrid that led to this most recent opportunity.

"It was by accident," said Ms Johnston.

"I did a movie a couple of years ago called 'Interlude in Prague'."

In the film Ms Johnston provided the singing performance for one of the lead roles and it was here that she and the Hybrid recorded Mozart arias.

"I got a call from Hybrid and heard that the producers wanted to use my song," said Ms Johnston.

"They had three or four different versions and chose my one."

Since that phone call back in March, Ms Johnston has been unable to tell anyone of her involvement in the film's soundtrack until the film's release last week.

"It's amazing," said Ms Johnston.

"My dream has always been to go to Hollywood. To sing in a film is amazing."

Ms Johnston has not been able to watch the full movie yet but said that her song comes at a significant moment in the storyline.

News of the singer's Hollywood success follows a big year for Ms Johnston in which she held a series of virtual shows online and performed outside local care homes.

Ms Johnston hopes that this is not the end of her association with Hollywood.

"I love acting," said Ms Johnston.

"I always thought of myself as a singing actress."

While cinemas are shut fans should be able to hear Ms Johnston's performance in the film on demand from various platforms from January 13.



