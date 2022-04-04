News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Queen 'greatly appreciates' song written by Suffolk duo for Platinum Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 8:25 PM April 4, 2022
Andrew Rayner and Christina Johnston co-wrote Queen of Our Hearts for the Jubilee

Andrew Rayner and Christina Johnston recording Queen of our Hearts, the song they co-wrote for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Slava Myachin

A song honouring the Queen's 70-year reign written by a Suffolk duo has been given the monarch's approval. 

Queen of our Hearts has been written by Felixstowe soprano Christina Johnston and composer Andrew Rayner.

The pair came together over lockdown to begin working on some new material for the singer and they began exploring a song to acknowledge the Queen's contributions and dedication. 

Andrew Rayner and Christina Johnston recording Queen of our Hearts, the song they co-wrote for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Andrew Rayner and Christina Johnston recording Queen of our Hearts, the song they co-wrote for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Slava Myachin

Christina said: "It’s such an honour to present this song of dedication to the Queen. I have a tremendous love and respect for Her Majesty, she has dedicated her life to her people and is a true reflection of grace and service.

"This year we all have the chance to reflect on how much the Queen has given to us all. I wanted a song that reigned true with words that describe our thanks to her.

"She is Queen of our hearts. She is such a special lady, she is the epitome of grace, of dedication and the service she has given.

"Working with Andrew has been a real joy." 

Sending a copy of the song to the Queen, the pair were delighted to receive a letter from Buckingham Palace thanking them. 

The letter read: "It was kind of you to tell the Queen that, in honour of this historic event, you have recorded a song and Her Majesty was touched you sent a copy for her to hear.

"The Queen is most grateful for the loyal sentiments you expressed and I am to thank-you for your thoughts for Her Majesty at this time which is greatly appreciated." 

Christina, who is originally from Framlingham, said: "It was a lovely letter." 

The singer moved back to the UK in 2020 and had been preparing for her "first big year" in the UK. 

In 2021 she featured on the score of the Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984. 

In February, Christina topped the classical charts with a song about the important role animals have played throughout years of conflict.

Queen of our Hearts will be released on May 6 in time for the celebrations, but available for pre-sale from April 6.

The art work for Queen of our Hearts written by Christina Johnston and Andrew Rayner.

The art work for Queen of our Hearts written by Christina Johnston and Andrew Rayner. - Credit: Christina Johnston


