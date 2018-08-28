‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Abbey Farthing and partner Kevin Hurst spent two and a half hours painstakingly gift wrapping their whole living room. They cut around every light switch, plug socket and door handle.

Initially Abbey planned on wrapping their downstairs toilet but was persuaded by Kevin that wrapping the living room would be “more fun”.

Abbey told us that this is the second year that the elves have been to visit. Elf characters appear in homes all over the country on December 1, often bringing an early present and a warning that they will report back to Santa if they witness any bad behaviour before Christmas.

While they are watching the children they also manage to wreck havoc around the house. Famous elf scenes include them holding other toys hostage, wrapping the Christmas tree is toilet paper and riding a zip wire over the kitchen.

Abbey said: “We do it because it is great fun for the children although I believe Kevin enjoys it a little bit too much.”

The couple have four children seven-year-old Alfie, Bradley six, and two-year-old twins Maizee and Poppy.

Abbey said: “Our children found it hilarious and their faces were a picture when they walked into the living room.

“My son has told me they discuss with the class and teacher what their cheeky elves did that night, it’s great for the children’s imagination.

“Our boys stand and discuss how they think the elves did these things.”

