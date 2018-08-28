Sunshine and Showers

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

PUBLISHED: 12:33 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:34 09 December 2018

Cheeky elves in Ipswich wrapped a whole living room Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Cheeky elves in Ipswich wrapped a whole living room Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Abbey Farthing

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

This is taking the antics of the cheeky elves to a whole new level Picture: ABBEY FARTHINGThis is taking the antics of the cheeky elves to a whole new level Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Abbey Farthing and partner Kevin Hurst spent two and a half hours painstakingly gift wrapping their whole living room. They cut around every light switch, plug socket and door handle.

Initially Abbey planned on wrapping their downstairs toilet but was persuaded by Kevin that wrapping the living room would be “more fun”.

Abbey told us that this is the second year that the elves have been to visit. Elf characters appear in homes all over the country on December 1, often bringing an early present and a warning that they will report back to Santa if they witness any bad behaviour before Christmas.

While they are watching the children they also manage to wreck havoc around the house. Famous elf scenes include them holding other toys hostage, wrapping the Christmas tree is toilet paper and riding a zip wire over the kitchen.

Anyone for as bubble bath? More examples of what the elves have been up to this Christmas Picture: ABBEY FARTHINGAnyone for as bubble bath? More examples of what the elves have been up to this Christmas Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Abbey said: “We do it because it is great fun for the children although I believe Kevin enjoys it a little bit too much.”

The couple have four children seven-year-old Alfie, Bradley six, and two-year-old twins Maizee and Poppy.

Abbey said: “Our children found it hilarious and their faces were a picture when they walked into the living room.

“My son has told me they discuss with the class and teacher what their cheeky elves did that night, it’s great for the children’s imagination.

What have your naughty elves been up to? Picture: ABBEY FARTHINGWhat have your naughty elves been up to? Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

“Our boys stand and discuss how they think the elves did these things.”

You can get more ideas of what to do with your mischievous elves here.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

48 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

‘Disruptive passengers’ delay train between Norwich and London

Yesterday, 22:54 Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train was delayed at Chelmsford Picture: NEIL PERRY

A mainline train between Norwich and London was delayed due to ‘disruptive passengers’.

Call for action to curb reliance on police for mental health response

Yesterday, 19:16 Tom Potter
Police investigation centre at Martlesham Heath Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Fundamental change has been requested to curtail the “unreasonable” time taken up by police on mental health issues.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:16 Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

Yesterday, 17:00 Megan Aldous
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

