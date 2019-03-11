‘Ipswich at its best!’ Santa’s tour raises £15,000 for hospital dementia care

Ipswich Round Table presented more than £15,000 to Ipswich Hospital for its dementia care with money raised from the 2018 Rudolph Run. Picture: IPSWICH ROUND TABLE Archant

His hotly anticipated visit brought smiles to faces of children across the town.

However it has now brought an even bigger smile to the faces of nurses and patients, after Santa’s 2018 tour of Ipswich raised more than £15,000 for the town’s hospital – showing “Ipswich at its best”.

The Rudolph Run, organised by Ipswich Round Table, has been running for more than 40 years, with ‘elves’ walking alongside Father Christmas collecting valuable funds for charity.

Starting at the Australia Estate, Santa’s sleigh visited areas such as Chantry, the California area and Bramford Road ahead of the festive season.

In total, £15,863.37 was raised for dementia care at Ipswich Hospital.

Ipswich Round Table chairman Grant Houlden said: “I am so proud of the guys at Ipswich Round Table and thankful for the support of the people of Ipswich.

“The money raised will provide vital care for those living with dementia in our community.

“We are amazed every year at the warmth and kindness the people of Ipswich show by giving generously and making a difference to others in need.”

Glenn Williamson-Potter, also from the Round Table, added: “There were some cold and wet nights but the smiling faces, and knowing what a difference this money will make, kept everyone going.”

Kerry Day, a dementia nurse at Ipswich Hospital, said: “I am completely amazed and humbled by the wonderful donation that Ipswich Hospital has received from the Ipswich Round Table following their Christmas collection in December.

“The people of Ipswich have been so generous in their giving and we are enormously thankful, as the money raised will go towards supporting patients with dementia.

“This donation will help us to enrich the lives of the people we care for, so thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

She said the money will be used to create a shaded area in the garden behind the hospital’s Constable Suite, as well as adding some planting boxes.

Julie Sadler, the hospital’s head of safeguarding for adults, said: “I feel so lucky to have been able to join Santa and Rudolph and the Round Table team.

“Not only was it great fun, it was a privilege to be alongside a group of people who dedicate their time to support their community and to meet the people of Ipswich who gave freely to the collection to support dementia care at Ipswich Hospital.

“I don’t think they realise what a difference this will make. So thank you everyone, you have made a difference and I got to be part of that. Ipswich at its best.”