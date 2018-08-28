Sunny

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

PUBLISHED: 11:52 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:53 03 December 2018

Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children in Ipswich are bubbling with excitement as Santa and Rudolph prepare to set off on the first of their Rudolph Run routes.

Tonight the Ipswich Roundtable Round Table Rudolph Run will leave from Ipswich Hospital at 6.30pm.

Families can wave Santa off on his route from 6pm, outside the hospital’s south wards, before he sets off around the Australia estate.

The Rudolph Run is a tradition that Ipswich Round Table say “heralds the start of Christmas for many in Ipswich”.

Glenn Williamson-Potter from Ipswich Round Table said: “When you see the families waiting on the pavement as we approach it really gets you into the Christmas spirit – there’s so much excitement.”

For more than 40 years the Rudolph Run has raised thousands of pounds for local charities, and this year Ipswich Round Table have chosen to support dementia care at Ipswich Hospital.

Ipswich Round Table Chairman Grant Houlden said: “We will be working hard to raise as much as we can to provide additional services and support through Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

“They provide vital care for those living with dementia in our local community. We hope Ipswich can show its support by giving generously and making a difference to others in need.”

To find out when you can see the Rudolph Run passing past your house click here for our everything you need to know guide.

Topic Tags:

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

