Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Buy experiences not things’ says Christmas campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:04 07 December 2018

Year 3 students from St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich created a nativity scene from recyclable materials for their green week. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

Year 3 students from St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich created a nativity scene from recyclable materials for their green week. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

Year 3 students from St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich created a nativity scene from recyclable materials for their green week. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

A huge 83 million square metres of wrapping paper are chucked away every Christmas, along with millions of Christmas cards, Christmas trees, decorations, and tonnes of food – so how can we cut down on waste in Suffolk this Christmas?

Councillor Phil Smart, the portfolio holder for environment at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “There is little doubt that Christmas has become a festival of consumption – too often we see food that gets thrown away, clothes that get worn once or twice and then discarded, and new electrical items such as mobile phones with slightly higher specifications than the previous one that still worked fine.”

He urged families in Ipswich to consider alternative gift options in a bid to be greener.

“There are plenty of gifts we can give that don’t plunder and pollute the environment such as vouchers for events or ‘day out’ experiences, sponsorships, and donations to charities,” he said.

How to cut down on Christmas waste

Plastic-Free Felixstowe will be running litter picks in the new year after the impact of increased waste around Christmas. Picture: TIM LUKEHURSTPlastic-Free Felixstowe will be running litter picks in the new year after the impact of increased waste around Christmas. Picture: TIM LUKEHURST

Mr Smart said: “If you can afford anything extra, then please remember the local food bank – we should be thinking about those less fortunate than ourselves all year round.”

The following gallery shows how you can cut down on waste this Christmas.

For more specific examples find out about Suffolk’s Green Christmas campaign to make the county cleaner, greener and cheaper this year.

How you can do your bit

Rainbows class also made bird feeders using recyclable materials. Picture: ELLEN SMITHRainbows class also made bird feeders using recyclable materials. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

Felixstowe

In their fight against single use plastics, Plastic-Free Felixstowe are joining in on the Christmas campaign by organising a number of litter picks in the new year.

Debbie Bartlett, one of the directors of the charity, said: “There is so much plastic waste being washed up on the beach that we need as many volunteers as possible to help to clear it. Hopefully it will be part of people’s new years’ resolutions.”

Debbie argues that people need to think more about the impact of plastic and our incessant demand for useless material items.

Her Christmas advice involves “wrapping presents in brown paper with natural decorations so it can all be recycled, avoiding balloons, glittery wrapping paper & cards and replacing cellotape with string.”

Debbie also advised customers to take a photo of any goods ordered online which arrive with an excessive amount of packaging (especially plastic). She said that by complaining to a supplier the manufacturers will hopefully consider taking action against the unnecessary use of plastic.

Ipswich

Meanwhile a school in Ipswich recently held their first ever ‘green week’ in partnership with Ipswich Borough Council.

From Monday, November 19 to Friday, November 23, students at St Pancras Catholic Primary School focussed on the three R’s - reduce, reuse and recycle.

Early years lead at the school, Ellen Smith, who is one of those in charge of the schools green scheme, said: “Students from year 3 made a nativity scene out of recyclable materials, including boxes, milk bottles and tubes, which is now on display at the front of the school.”

Ipswich Borough Council are also urging people to make use of their recycling collections, especially for any real Christmas trees.

• See our previous story for bin collection dates in your area.

Suffolk-wide

Christmas is a good time for giving – make sure you don’t throw any household items away but take them along to a recycling centre instead.

Topic Tags:

Exclusive The ‘Distressed Artist’ who wants to enable people with mental health issues, criminal pasts and disabilities to come work for her

22 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Bon Collins and Jemma Hardy

A Suffolk artist has launched a £150,000 fundraising drive to create jobs for those with disabilities, criminal pasts and mental health issues who are struggling to find employment.

‘Buy experiences not things’ says Christmas campaign

23 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Year 3 students from St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich created a nativity scene from recyclable materials for their green week. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

A huge 83 million square metres of wrapping paper are chucked away every Christmas, along with millions of Christmas cards, Christmas trees, decorations, and tonnes of food – so how can we cut down on waste in Suffolk this Christmas?

Video 1,000 food parcels put together to help families in Ipswich this Christmas - and more will be needed

57 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Volunteers busily packing the boxes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich mum-of-three has revealed that a food bank is her only hope of providing Christmas dinner this year.

Greater Anglia scrap charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses

10:03 Adam Howlett
Florence Lewis had £1.50 taken from her purse by Greater Anglia as a storage fee for her lost property. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Greater Anglia will no longer apply charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses after a teenager’s complaint to the firm sparked national outrage.

Blanket ban on disabled children’s equipment ‘unlawful’ claims charity

09:22 Dominic Moffitt
The Suffolk County Council Building on Russell Road, Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

The denial of some specialist equipment to disabled children by Suffolk County Council (SCC) is unlawful, a charity has claimed.

Video Look: Suffolk’s women Reclaim the Night with march against sexual violence

08:34 Jake Foxford
Over a hundred women took back the streets and marched through the centre of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre was filled with light and noise as the women of Suffolk marched to tell people they have the right to feel safe on the streets after dark.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

08:23 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

‘People need to know the truth’ – council blasted for ‘inadequate’ home-schooling system

08:06 Amy Gibbons
Some Suffolk children are said to be trapped inside their homes due to a lack of SEN placements Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PIXLAND

Education bosses are admitting some pupils with special needs are forced to stay at home due to a lack of specialist placements.

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

08:06 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago has been cleared for release from a Suffolk prison – prompting fear in the local community.

Updated Abnormal load to be escorted through Suffolk this morning

07:24 Dominic Moffitt
A previous abnormal load making its way through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists should expect delays whilst police escort an abnormal load to the Haven Marina.

Most read

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide